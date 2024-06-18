The iPhone's first cloud gaming platform just so happens to be my favourite

Quick Summary Antstream Arcade will be the first cloud gaming platform available on iPhone and iPad when it launches on 27 June. It gives you access to more than 1,300 retro games gleaned from throughout gaming's glorious past.

It's been a long while coming, but the iPhone and iPad finally have their first cloud gaming service. And it just so happens to be the one I've previously called "better than Xbox Cloud Gaming".

Antstream Arcade is finally available on iOS and iPadOS devices as part of Apple's relaxed App Store rules, and I couldn't be happier.

Retro games machine emulators have also benefitted from Apple's change of heart in recent times, but even they would struggle to match Antstream's capabilities. It truly is the best online resource for classic games as you don't have to download any dodgy roms (game files) or debug emulation just to get them to play.

That's because it is home to more than 1,300 games originally released across the likes of the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, NES, Super Nintendo, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Amiga, and many other systems. And there is no awkward installation as they each play streamed over an internet connection – you just have to have a data signal and away you go.

As with other cloud gaming platforms, your control inputs head one way, the video of the gameplay the other. However, unlike others I have never experienced latency on Antstream (which I usually play on the Xbox Series X).

Maybe that's because the games are uncomplicated and often tiny in file size (yet often fiendish in difficulty), but it makes for a superfast, super smooth experience. Indeed, it couldn't be better suited to mobile play if it tried.

Of course, Apple's devices are only just catching up – Antstream Arcade was already available on Android, Mac, Windows, Samsung TVs, Android TV devices, and Xbox consoles. However, to celebrate its expansion, you can now subscribe for less as part of an introductory offer.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can get Antstream Arcade for £3.99 / $3.99 / €3.99 per month or £29.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 for a full year (saving up to £12 off the usual price).

The app will be available on the Apple App Store from 27 June 2024. You can find out more information on a dedicated website here.