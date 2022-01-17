Android Automotive is finally getting the upgrade we've all been waiting for

Without a doubt, one of the best things about Tesla is the car's infotainment system and, specifically, the ability to play games and watch videos on the large central screen while you're charging the car's batteries. Now, Google has already added games to Android Auto, and it looks like its planning on adding YouTube to Android Automotive.

Up until now Google hasn't allowed video streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime for obvious safety reasons. However, now that Google's car operating system is being added to more and more new vehicles, it looks like Google is having a change of heart.

Announced at CES 2022, Google revealed that its creating an Android Automotive version of the YouTube app, which would allow drivers to watch videos from their favourite creators when the car is not in motion.

The company says the purpose of this app launch is to make waiting for something less boring – it's ideal when you have twenty minutes to kill while you're waiting for your car to charge, for example.

To us, this makes perfect sense, we're not sure why this has taken so long to implement.



Google hasn’t provided too many specifics on this new app, so we don’t have a release date or a list of compatible vehicles, but this is still very exciting news.

The images (above) provided by Google show the YouTube app working on a Volvo infotainment system.



Google claims the YouTube app for Android Automotive is projected to launch at some point this year. It's likely that the company will share more information on this highly anticipated app at Google I/O, its annual developer conference that usually takes place in May.



In the meantime, you'll still have to watch YouTube on your tiny phone screen while your car is charging, with the knowledge that, one day soon, you'll be able to make use of the much larger car infotainment screen.

