Amazon’s new Omni Fire TVs are amazing. Why can't we have them in the UK?

When Amazon launched its Omni TVs in 2021, we were very impressed: the Omni Series took Amazon's Fire TV tech and put it inside an Amazon TV, making it easy and affordable and coming in sizes from 43 to 75 inches with UHD displays, HDR10 and HLG. The largest models also had Dolby Vision. Prices started at a very reasonable $409 for the 43-inch, rising to a relatively titchy $1,099 for the 75-inch.

There was just one problem: they were US-only. But that was only going to be for a while: Amazon reportedly said that it'd launch the Omni Series in the UK too. But a year on and they're still not here – and the latest models are really impressive. These Omnis could well be among the best TVs you can buy, if only you could buy them outside the US.

What's so good about the 2022 Omni Fire TVs?

This month's new Amazon TVs are the Fire TV Omni QLED series. That means quantum dot displays, multi-zone local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10+ Gaming. They're not the best gaming TVs – they're a bit laggy compared to rivals and don't do 4K/120Hz – but you do get an HDMI 2.1 port and they're fine for the kind of casual gaming I do.

They're also interesting rivals to Samsung's much more expensive The Frame TV thanks to a new "Ambient Experience" that uses the TV to display digital artwork.

And of course, because these are Amazon products they're relatively cheap. The 65-inch QLED is $799, which is a little lower than Samsung's affordable QLED Q60B and comparable to other budget QLED TVs from the likes of Hisense.

I think if Amazon were to launch these TVs in the UK it could well have a hit on its hands: I'd much rather have an Omni QLED than, say, Sky Glass. So far, though, Amazon doesn't appear to have any such plans. I hope they change their minds.