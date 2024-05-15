Amazon's goriest show gets huge announcement before new season even starts

Quick Summary The Boys season 4 might not have started airing yet, but Amazon has already confirmed that it will continue. A fifth season of the gory superhero series has been announced.

There's nothing like a bit of early good news – especially when it concerns a show getting renewed in an era of volatility for streaming platforms.

That's just what we've been given regarding The Boys, though, which has just had a renewal order for a fifth season of gory anti-superhero action, less than a month before its fourth season starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

You’re gonna wanna carve out time to watch this, luvs pic.twitter.com/8huvd3DOCKMay 14, 2024

The news was announced in the form of a short post on X (formerly Twitter) showing Karen Fukuhara's character Kimiko carving out the words "Season 5" on a desk, a short and sweet way to spread the news.

This means we'll get at least one more season after the fourth one ends later this summer, and it should be great news for fans of Amazon's bloody, violent and profane series.

Quite what metrics have led to the renewal is anyone's guess - it's never easy to work out exactly why shows get cancelled or continued on a service like Prime Video or Netflix.

Still, The Boys is clearly one of the more successful shows Amazon's yet created, and it's been making a point of partnerships and tie-ins to keep that cultural capital flowing.

There have been a slew of official The Boys skins on sale in the last couple of Call of Duty games, for one thing, which you'd assume has resulted in more eyeballs on the series.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show's fourth season starts on 13 June with a two-episode premiere, and the season's full trailer makes it clear that we're in for some really bloody fun once more.

In fact, we've already remarked on the fact that the trailer embedded above has to be one of the goriest we've ever seen for a TV series, so things are clearly going to remain plenty depraved.

That all adds up to another indication that Prime Video is the best streaming service out there right now if superhero satire is your thing - between The Boys and Invincible, you're spoiled for choice right now.

If you're yet to pick up a streaming device to make watching series like these easier, meanwhile, our list of the best streaming devices is a one-stop shop for expert advice before you buy.