Fitbit Sense 2's price plunges to an all-time low on Amazon's Black Friday Sale

We've already seen many excellent cheap Fitbit deals this Black Friday. The Fitbit Charge 5 hit its lowest-ever price, and many other models are seeing a massive price cut, including the Fitbit Sense 2, which is now $100 cheap than MSRP – weeks after it was released. It's not unusual for the best Fitbits to receive an early price cut on Black Friday; they are often launched just before the big shopping event, and Fitbit never shies away from making them more affordable straight away.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 , $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's top-dog smartwatch, the Sense 2, can measure stress automatically via its cEDA sensor. It's also an excellent sleep tracker and can also be used to monitor workouts. At this price point, it's pretty much a must-buy!

Should you buy the Fitbit Sense 2 on Black Friday?

For this price, yes! The Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent health smartwatch, even better than its predecessor. It has a better stress tracking system, a more user-friendly interface, a physical button, and the same handsome design we all admire. Better still, the watch works well as a passive activity tracker as it automatically recognises specific exercises, such as running, walking and cycling.

Of course, the main attraction is stress and sleep tracking, both of which monitor your vital signs automatically. Continuous stress tracking is unique to the Fitbit Sense 2; its cEDA sensor doesn't require you to start a session manually anymore. As for sleep tracking... well, Fitbits are some of the best sleep trackers; let's just leave it at that.

It's hard not to recommend the Fitbit Sense 2 as it's so pretty and user-friendly. Sure, it might be slower than the most cutting-edge wearables nowadays, and it certainly won't replace the Garmin Forerunner 255 as anyone's go-to training partner, but as a health-forward smartwatch, it'd be hard to find a better and more attractive option as the Fitbit Sense 2.