Amazon Spring Sale: save 50% on Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Amazon Spring Sale is here! As is usual with Amazon sales, there are deals on everything from things you always wanted to things you never knew existed, but this is one of the best we've seen this year. You can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for just £79.99 – a saving of 50%!

• Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | Now £79.99 | Save 50% at Amazon UK

These are the latest version of Samsung's wireless buds, and they've got some great audio features that make them stand out. They're a two-way design, which means there are separate tweeter and woofer drivers to handle high-end and low-end audio respectively – this helps the dynamic range of sounds, and is not common among true wireless headphones right now (though is used a lot in more audiophile in-ear buds).

There are also three mics on the outside for making sure that your voice is picked up with precision for calls, so you can be heard more clearly. They offer ambient noise cancellation for your voice, so you should stand out from whatever's happening around you.

They also offer some of the best battery life for true wireless buds, with Samsung saying they'll last 11 hours between charges. The case adds more life, of course – 22 hours total – but that 11-hour number is among the best we've seen for longevity without topping up.

They also promise an hour of listening time from just 3 mins of charging in the case, so they're great in a pinch if you did somehow whittle down all 11 hours. The case has Qi wireless charging built in for easy juicing.

