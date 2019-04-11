Amazon Spring Sale 30% off BBQ deals mean today is THE DAY to buy a barbecue

Summer is here, more or less and the Amazon Spring Sale recognises that. Today only they've got up tp 30% off some of the best barbecues you can buy. These include savings on top-name brands such as Char-Broil, LotusGrill and Landmann. From professional-style kettle barbecues to portable grills and hibachis, there's a BBQ for all tastes and requirements.

• Save up to 30% or £80 on selected charcoal barbecues for today only

Amazon is even doing a 27% discount on Flamers all-natural fire lighters, to get you – and your grill – going.

Char-Broil Kettleman Charcoal Barbecue Grill | £145 | Was £200 | Save £55

Char-Broil's take on the ever-popular kettle barbecue features a porcelain grate that food can't fall through. Temperature control is easy thanks to an extra-large damper, a hinged lid (that also latches shut for transport) and built-in thermometer. There's plenty of grill space and the ash tray is easy to remove and empty/clean. The Kettleman has largely 5-star reviews on Amazon, and deservedly so as it's well built and excellent value. At this price, even more so.View Deal