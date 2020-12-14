Amazon Prime Video is coming to Sky, and NOW TV is coming to Fire TV at last

Sky and Amazon are getting in bed together at long last, which means that NOW TV is coming to Amazon's Fire TV devices for the first time, while Prime Video will become a streaming option on Sky Q boxes and NOW TV devices… starting today!

It's a nice even trade, with both companies putting their service on the other's hardware. Much like Netflix and Disney+ on Sky Q, Prime Video shows will be recommended on the homepage, so it's all brought together in one place.

It also means that you can watch every Premier League match on one device easily – both Sky Q and Amazon devices will now be able to watch Sky's, BT Sport's and Amazon's games.

This is all happening on Sky Q boxes in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy – and on Sky X devices in Austria. The NOW TV box update with Prime Video is coming to the UK, Ireland and Italy. Sky Ticket devices in Germany will get Prime Video, too.

All current-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick devices will get the NOW TV app from today in the UK – that's the Fire TV Stick Lite, regular Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K. The previous-gen Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) will also get it.

NOW TV will come to other Fire TV devices in the UK, plus to Fire TV devices in Ireland and Italy, in early 2021. German Fire TV devices will get the Sky Ticket app in early 2021.

"It just got even easier for customers to enjoy the best entertainment on Fire TV devices,” said Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV, Europe. “With the launch of NOW TV on our Fire TV Devices, we’re excited to bring the most talked-about and award-winning TV series, films and sport all in the easy and intuitive Fire TV experience.”

It's good timing especially for fans of terrible, cheesy Christmas movies – Prime Video has a load, and Sky channel 319 is basically a non-stop stream of them.

