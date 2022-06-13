What TV deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The annual Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale is coming up in July and we’re already excited to see what kind of deals will be on offer this year. Alongside Fire TV Sticks and Echo Dot speakers, Prime Day TV deals are sure to be one of the big sellers this year.

The Prime Day sale 2022 is the perfect event to shop for cheap TVs, audio and home cinema accessories. To help you find the best prices, we’ve put together this guide that’s dedicated to all the best TV deals you can find in the Prime Day sale this year.

Amazon has some of the best TV deals (opens in new tab) on the market, covering deals and discounts on 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED and smart models from the top TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense and many more.

As regular Prime Day reporters, we’ve seen our fair share of deals and price cuts on top TV models and brands over the years. In the run-up to Prime Day 2022, we’re giving you an idea of what to expect from Prime Day TV deals, tips and advice on how to buy them and early Prime Day TV price drops.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals 2022

As TVs are among some of the bestsellers from Amazon, we’ve got many predictions for Prime Day TV deals. Before we get into our expectations, remember that you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) membership to shop these price drops, so make sure you sign up to take advantage of amazingly low prices on TVs.

Our first prediction is that last year’s TV releases will have significant markdowns from top brands. When shopping the Prime Day sale, we suggest looking for 2021 and 2020 models as they’re incredibly high quality but as they’re 1-2 years ‘old’, they’ll receive bigger price cuts than 2022 devices. Samsung, LG and Sony are three of the best TV (opens in new tab) manufacturers on the market and you can find huge discounts on popular models, with hundreds of pounds cut off the original price.

Our next prediction is deals on Amazon TVs. Amazon produces its own range of smart 4K TVs called the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and partners with popular manufacturers like JVC, Toshiba and Xiaomi to bring Alexa and Fire TV capabilities to new devices. As Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event, we anticipate plenty of deals on Amazon products including Fire TVs or you can buy a Fire TV Stick (opens in new tab) or Cube to add Fire to your existing TV. We also predict that affordable or bargain TVs will hit even lower prices and we recommend keeping an eye out for TCL, Insignia and Roku-enabled devices.

Shifting slightly to the type of TV technology, we anticipate many deals on OLED and 4K TVs. The best OLED TVs (opens in new tab) include models on LG, Sony, Philips and Panasonic and prices typically start at around £1,000 so we imagine hundreds of pounds will be shaved off the price of these popular devices.

Regardless of brand and technology, it’s also important to check out different screen sizes which will be heavily discounted depending on the size you choose. We’d suggest taking a look at 43-inches which are already cheaper than most other sizes and have a look at medium-large sizes like 50-55 inches as these often get the biggest price cuts. See our top 5 Prime Day predictions (opens in new tab) for more.

Early Prime Day TV deals

In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon is sure to have plenty of deals and discounts on top models. While the official Prime Day sale will have the biggest price cuts, you can already find huge deals on popular TV brands and sizes, whether you’re a Prime member or not.

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU8000 43-inch Smart TV: was £549, now £289 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £260 (47%) on the Samsung AU8000 43” TV. The Samsung AU8000 offers dynamic colour, adaptive sound audio and striking detail. It runs on a crystal 4K processor which delivers stunning visuals even on the smallest screens. This smart TV also comes with built-in Alexa voice assistant and streaming apps. See the best Samsung TVs (opens in new tab) for more deals.

(opens in new tab) LG 43UP75006LF 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV: was £499.99, now £269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best LG TVs (opens in new tab), the LG 43UP75006LF TV delivers 4K ultra HD resolution, vibrant picture quality and runs on a webOS smart platform. With AI sound, this LG TV has atmospheric sound quality which makes you feel immersed in what you’re watching. The smart platform comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Freeview Play, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 50UK3163DB 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: was £449, now £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba 50UK3163DB TV uses TRU Picture Engine technology, 4K and Dolby Vision which delivers detailed picture, resolution and contrast. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to flick through the channels, access your favourite streaming apps and much more.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43A6GTUK 4K UHD Smart TV: was £429, now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 47% off the Hisense A6G 43-inch 4K Smart TV at Amazon. With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR technology, this Hisense TV delivers powerful brightness and contrast that lets you experience every film and TV series in astonishing detail. It also comes with DTS Virtual X for immersive sound and audio.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32S5209K Smart HD Android TV: was £199, now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The bargain TCL 32S5209K TV has been made even more affordable with this £40 (20%) price cut. This smart Android TV is compatible with Google Assistant, Google Home and Chromecast for easy smart control and personalisation. While the 32-inch screen size is small, it’s a great TV choice for small rooms and children's bedrooms.

Buying Tips: How to find the best Prime Day TV deals

Regardless of brand, size and technology, there are some sure-fire ways to find the best TV deals this Prime Day. By following these tips, you can cut the costs on a new TV, plus you can spend a little more on extra Prime Day purchases! Alongside our buying advice, we've also put together a handy guide on the 5 mistakes everyone makes on Prime Day (opens in new tab) so you can avoid doing the same.

Consider the size

Before you start shopping, it’s important to decide exactly what you want and need from a TV, including its size. The screen size makes a huge difference in the overall cost and picture quality of the TV. TV sizes start at around 43-inches and go up to 85-inches, and bigger sizes have higher prices. If you’re trying to save money, we suggest going for a smaller size like 43-55 inches which will see the biggest price drops.

Use price-checking tools

One of our biggest tips when shopping the Prime Day sale is to not be distracted by the discount. Product makers and manufacturers will advertise their products with huge percentage discounts during the event, but these can be artificial, based on RRP or will show off a recently inflated price. This is especially the case with TVs as they’re more expensive than other products. By checking how much a product is at other retailers or the cheapest price it’s ever been, use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com (opens in new tab) to see how much that product has retailed for in the past.

Shop refurbished

Another way to shop the best TV deals this Prime Day is to consider a refurbished model. A certified refurbished device refers to something that’s been fixed and renewed by the manufacturer or third-party to bring it back to like-new conditions. Refurbished models are already cheaper than the original product price but Prime Day will also have huge deals on refurbished, second-hand and open-box devices in the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab). Refurbished TVs are extremely trustworthy and not only can you save tons of money, but you’re sure to prolong the devices’ life and prevent it from entering landfill.