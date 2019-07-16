Amazon Prime Day's cheapest deal on GHD straighteners ends soon

ghd are the uncontested kings of hair styling, so its products don't get discounted often. For Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has knocked a substantial £40 off the recommended retail price of its stylers, meaning you'll be able to achieve soft curls, flicks, or silky straight hair for less than £65.

While it is the slightly older 'mark IV' model of ghd stylers receiving the discount, this is still a great deal, and will most likely be better than most other straighteners you can find at this price.

There are also a load of other grooming products discounted, so make sure you check out those Amazon Prime Day grooming deals before it's too late. Everything must go by the unfashionable hour of 11:59pm tonight.

ghd IV Styler The Original styler | was £109 | now £64.99 | save £41.01

ghd mark iv stylers have a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair, ceramic heater technology to help you create a smooth and professional finish, and automatic sleep mode which safely turns the heaters off if left unattended for 30 minutes.View Deal

