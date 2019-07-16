Amazon Prime Day's cheapest deal on GHD straighteners ends soon

ghd are the uncontested kings of hair styling, so its products don't get discounted often. For Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has knocked a substantial £40 off the recommended retail price of its stylers, meaning you'll be able to achieve soft curls, flicks, or silky straight hair for less than £65.
While it is the slightly older 'mark IV' model of ghd stylers receiving the discount, this is still a great deal, and will most likely be better than most other straighteners you can find at this price.
There are also a load of other grooming products discounted, so make sure you check out those Amazon Prime Day grooming deals before it's too late. Everything must go by the unfashionable hour of 11:59pm tonight.
Check out this deal on GHD Mark IV stylers, saving a massive £41 on Amazon Prime Day. It's a long wait until Black Friday…
ghd IV Styler The Original styler | was £109 | now £64.99 | save £41.01
ghd mark iv stylers have a round barrel for creating curls, flicks, waves or straight hair, ceramic heater technology to help you create a smooth and professional finish, and automatic sleep mode which safely turns the heaters off if left unattended for 30 minutes.View Deal
As we mentioned, this is just one grooming deal. Check out the other grooming deals available on Amazon Prime Day.
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
Alternative Prime Day sales from around the web
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live now
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4