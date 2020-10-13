Amazon Prime Day running watch deal: SAVE over £100 on the Garmin-rival Suunto 7 today

We rated the Suunto 7 a 4-star smartwatch – and now you can get it at a brilliant low price on Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Suunto 7 fitness watch
(Image credit: Suunto)

By

If you're in the market for one of the best running watches this Amazon Prime Day, then your luck is in - one of the best Suunto watches is a whopping £104 off! In our Suunto 7 review, we rated this versatile fitness wearable four stars and noted just how brilliantly vivid its display is: a surefire way to stand out from the Garmin-wearing masses.

• Buy the Suunto 7  Smartwatch for £314, was £429, you save £115 at Amazon

The Suunto 7 has plenty to offer, from a sharp display, smart functionality and top heart-rate sensor, through to built-in GPS, offline maps, and running and cycling heatmaps. For this price, the Suunto 7 is also a great Christmas gift idea: no need to wait for the best Black Friday deals to arrive!

Suunto 7 Wear OS Multisport Smartwatch  | On sale for £314 | Was £429 | You save £105 at Amazon
This unisex smartwatch comes with a host of brilliant functions for use in sports and everyday activities. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and equipped with Google Pay for contactless payment. It has a high-resolution touchscreen, offers up to 48h battery life and is waterproof to 50m.View Deal

