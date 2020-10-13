Amazon Prime Day running watch deal: SAVE over £100 on the Garmin-rival Suunto 7 today

If you're in the market for one of the best running watches this Amazon Prime Day, then your luck is in - one of the best Suunto watches is a whopping £104 off! In our Suunto 7 review, we rated this versatile fitness wearable four stars and noted just how brilliantly vivid its display is: a surefire way to stand out from the Garmin-wearing masses.
• Buy the Suunto 7 Smartwatch for £314, was £429, you save £115 at Amazon
The Suunto 7 has plenty to offer, from a sharp display, smart functionality and top heart-rate sensor, through to built-in GPS, offline maps, and running and cycling heatmaps. For this price, the Suunto 7 is also a great Christmas gift idea: no need to wait for the best Black Friday deals to arrive!
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals: the biggest bargains available now
- Amazon Prime Day wearables deals: see more discounted fitness watches
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Amazon Prime Day fitness deals: fit kit deals on now
Suunto 7 Wear OS Multisport Smartwatch | On sale for £314 | Was £429 | You save £105 at Amazon
This unisex smartwatch comes with a host of brilliant functions for use in sports and everyday activities. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, and equipped with Google Pay for contactless payment. It has a high-resolution touchscreen, offers up to 48h battery life and is waterproof to 50m.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles