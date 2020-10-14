Amazon Prime Day laptop deal: save £240 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft has been chugging away at its Surface line of laptop and tablets for a long time now and the results speak for themselves. As part of the Amazon Prime Day deals bonanza, Microsoft has knocked £260 off the Surface Pro 7, making an already-great laptop an even greater deal.

For the uninitiated, the Surface Pro lineup blends together the best bits from a tablet (portability, a touchscreen) with a laptop (power, keyboard, full range of apps), creating a hybrid that is the best of both worlds: powerful when you need it, light and manoeuvrable when you don't.

Windows 10 is onboard, too, giving users access to an infinite number of apps and services alongside the Office suite. If you're a student, a Surface Pro 7 should be something to seriously consider.

The Surface Pro 7 deal on offer here is for the Intel quad-core i5 model from 2019 with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 Home. While this might not be enough heft for some intensive tasks, it's definitely enough for word processing, light media editing, surfing and scrolling, and video calls.

The battery will last you over 10 hours under reasonable usage, meaning you won't have to find a plug in the library or office for a good while when doing work. There's both USB-C and USB-A ports, too.

One note: make sure you budget to grab a Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen if you need them, although the keyboard cover is more essential in our view unless you plan on drawing and creating a lot.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | £659 from Amazon

The Surface lineup have quickly become some of our favourite Windows devices and the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best, offering a fantastic laptop-tablet hybrid for all occasions. Plus, you're saving £240 with Prime Day deals.View Deal

If you've been on the fence for a while about splashing out, Amazon and its Prime Day deals might have answered your prayers: a brand new Surface Pro 7 with all the bells and whistles for £240 off right now.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals Reduced Price Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3”... Amazon £899 £659 View Deal Deal ends in 16h 14m 30s Reduced Price Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3"... Amazon £899 £659.99 View Deal Deal ends Thu, 15 Oct MICROSOFT Surface Pro 7 12.3"... eBay £799.99 View Deal Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle JD Williams £924.99 View Deal Show More Deals

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales