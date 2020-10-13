Amazon Prime Day hiking boot deal: these Columbia hiking boots are better than half price!

(Image credit: Columbia)

Autumn is the perfect time to get outdoors and make the most of the great British countryside. And if your beloved walking boots are looking a bit tatty, now is also the perfect time to invest in a new pair - because it's Amazon Prime Day!

Columbia make some of the best hiking boots, including the 100MW Mid OutDry boots - which are currently better than half price at just £65.09. That's a price that will keep your feet and your bank balance happy.

Available in both men's and women's sizes, the men's boots come in a choice of two colours (sorry, ladies - only the one colour option for you!). Either way, you'll enjoy superior quality and comfort - all at a great price. 

Columbia Men's 100MW MID OutDry Hiking Boots | On sale £65.09 | Were £142.43 |Saving you £77.34 at Amazon

This durable and waterproof Columbia mid-cut hiking boot is ideal for all outdoor hiking adventures in fall and winter weather conditions. Made with Columbia's patented OutDry technology, they'll keep water well and truly out - ideal for wet wintery walks. The lightweight sole offers comfort and superior cushioning. Available in two colours: Shark Deep Rust (pictured) and Tobacco Canyon Gold.View Deal

Columbia Women's 100MW MID OutDry Hiking Boots | On sale £65.09 | Were £142.43 |Saving you £77.34 at Amazon

The women's version of these brilliant boots come in a Graphite Beet colourway. The feature the same waterproof technology as the men's pair, and deliver the same high levels of comfort - making them some of the best women's hiking boots you can pick up this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

