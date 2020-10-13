Amazon Prime Day hiking boot deal: these Columbia hiking boots are better than half price!

Autumn is the perfect time to get outdoors and make the most of the great British countryside. And if your beloved walking boots are looking a bit tatty, now is also the perfect time to invest in a new pair - because it's Amazon Prime Day!

Columbia make some of the best hiking boots, including the 100MW Mid OutDry boots - which are currently better than half price at just £65.09. That's a price that will keep your feet and your bank balance happy.

Available in both men's and women's sizes, the men's boots come in a choice of two colours (sorry, ladies - only the one colour option for you!). Either way, you'll enjoy superior quality and comfort - all at a great price.

Columbia Men's 100MW MID OutDry Hiking Boots | On sale £65.09 | Were £142.43 |Saving you £77.34 at Amazon This durable and waterproof Columbia mid-cut hiking boot is ideal for all outdoor hiking adventures in fall and winter weather conditions. Made with Columbia's patented OutDry technology, they'll keep water well and truly out - ideal for wet wintery walks. The lightweight sole offers comfort and superior cushioning. Available in two colours: Shark Deep Rust (pictured) and Tobacco Canyon Gold.View Deal

