Amazon Prime Day has up to £150 off Le Creuset cookware (but John Lewis still has better deals)

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon always has Le Creuset deals on, and Amazon Prime Day is obviously not going to be an exception to that. During the course of today, you can get savings of up to 40% – or as much as £155.01 in cash terms – that is ever so precise. It's part of a huge cookware sale that also includes Tefal and others.

If you've been waiting to expand your Le Creuset collection – or to dive in for the first time – now could be a good day. Because not only are these among the best Prime Day deals of 2022, they're also running at the same time as a rival sale from John Lewis, which offers savings of 40% on a huge number of Le Creuset pots, pans and accessories (opens in new tab).

Even so, it's still well worth taking a look at the best Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset deals (opens in new tab) on Amazon itself, and also have a look at our guides to the best non-stick frying pans and the best saucepan sets for more of the same, as well as our ongoing Best cheap Le Creuset deals page

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature cast iron casserole 24cm: £189, was £270 (opens in new tab)

This is the big one: 30% off Le Creuset's most iconic piece, and not in some weird colour either, but in the similarly iconic 'volcanic' graduated orange finish. Actually when I say it's the big one, that's not quite true: at 24cm, this is the medium sized one. The good news is that the button below will take you to casseroles of all sizes and hues, practically all them with the same fat discount.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Non-Stick Frying Pan, 28cm £65, was £115 (opens in new tab)

Again, you'll find deals on this pan at multiple sizes today, but the chunky 28cm number seems to be the best on offer. As well as being attractive and enjoyable to handle, this pan offers great non-stick with a lifetime guarantee – so long as you take care of it.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset 4-piece stainless steel cookware set: £339, was £485 (opens in new tab)

With £146 off, this bundle is a great Le Creuset deal, with all you need to cook substantial and delicious dinners. The 24cm non-stick frying pan and three saucepans (16, 18 and 20cm) all use Le Creuset's excellent 3-ply construction for rapid and even heating, and they should last you forever, particularly the saucepans. How many Prime Day purchases can you say that about?

(opens in new tab) Lots more Le Creuset: save up to £150 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's only space to scratch the surface of what's on offer here. Take your pick from roasting tins, more saucepan sets, cake tins, serving bowls, stoneware, splatter guards, coffee mugs, casseroles bundled with kettles, sauté dishes bundled with pepper mills… you name it, there's a deal on it.

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact. The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look… And now you do!