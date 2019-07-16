Amazon Prime Day has a milk-tastic Nespresso deal for lovers of cappuccino and flat whites – only hours left

There have been plenty of great Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals but none quite as… shiny as the deal on this chrome-plated Nespresso machine from Sage.  

As well as being far more attractive than most pod coffee makers, the Creatista Plus also boasts a proper steam wand to froth your milk the same way as they do it in coffee shops. It's okay, you don't need to study at barista school to learn how to use it; clever tech gives exactly the right temperature and consistency every time, whether you want a cappuccino, latte or flat white level of micro-bubbled texturing. 

Functionally, Nespresso machines all make coffee the same, but most are quite plasticky and cheap looking. The Creatista Plus is far more attractive, but its main USP is the inclusion of Sage's excellent milk-texturing steam wand. If you only drink espressos, maybe don't bother but lovers of milky coffee drinks will appreciate it being there. At £249 it's an affordable luxury.View Deal

Sage is one of the world's best premium kitchenware brands, and can be found topping or near the top in many of T3's kitchen Top 10s. The Sage Creatista, for instance, is at #4 in our list of best Nespresso machines, and that is currently priced at £249 despite being the less premium version of this, which is also now priced at £249. So that proves it: a good Amazon Prime Day DEAL.

