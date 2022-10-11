Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale takes $200 off MacBook Air M1's

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Thanks to the surprise Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) going on, shoppers looking to score one of the best deals on a Macbook Air (opens in new tab) now have their chance. Apple's Macbook Air doesn't go on sale often, usually only getting a discount around Black Friday or Prime Day, but thanks to this early Black Friday savings event it's getting it's best discount once again.

Amazon is taking $200 off all 2020 models (opens in new tab) of Apple's best laptop (opens in new tab), making it the perfect opportunity to score this sweet laptop on sale cheap. While it is the Macbook Air 2020 (opens in new tab) model, this version offers some of the best performance and value for the price.

We gave this one a perfect 5 star rating thanks to it's power and versatility, and for a hefty $200 discount it's more than worth the price of admission. It may be limited on ports due to it's compact size, but what it lacks in plug and play-ability it more than makes up for in power.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale deals here!

(opens in new tab) Macbook Air M1 (2020) 13": was $999.99, now $799.99 (20% off - $200 savings) (opens in new tab) The 13" 8GB, 256GB SSD version of the MacBook Air M1 2020 is getting a solid 20% price cut during the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Saving $200 off this premium machine, early Christmas gift shoppers and Apple fans in need of a new laptop are sure to appreciate this deal.

