Amazon Prime Day: 40% off Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch wireless earbuds

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Amazon Prime Day to come around to get your hands on a new pair of running earphones then, you’ll be pleased to know, the wait is finally over, as Cambridge Audio is offering a very tempting 40% off of the Melomania Touch true wireless earphones. It may not be the latest wireless earbuds from the audio brand, but these ones are certainly reliable, have excellent audio performance and a long battery life – what more could you want?

The Melomania Touch builds on the success of the award-winning Melomania 1 earphones, to offer an advanced design with intuitive touch controls and stunning sound performance. The earbuds’ High Performance Audio Mode uses the same method of amplification found in the company’s award-winning CX range of hi-fi amplifiers, resulting in an even greater soundstage, lower noise and higher dynamic range from the custom 7mm graphene drivers.

If it's quality you're after, but at an affordable price, then Cambridge Audio certainly deliver when it comes to this product. Plus, you know they know a thing or too about brilliant sound quality when they've been making products for 50 years, so don't think too long about this deal, as it won't last for long!