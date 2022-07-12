Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022: best prices from the sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is finally here, with hundreds of deals and discounts sitewide. During this 2-day sales event, many people will be looking for cheap prices on Apple products, including the Apple Watch.

Whether you’re on the lookout for a MacBook, iPad or AirPods, Apple products are always hunted after during the sales seasons. While Apple deals are few and far between, Apple Watches are often discounted in the sales, and Prime Day 2022 promises to be no exception.

The Apple Watch collection features multiple generations of the popular smartwatch: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, SE, Nike and Hermes versions. While not all Apple Watch generations will be involved in the Prime Day sale, there’s a likely chance that most of them will have some kind of discount, whether it’s the whole watch, different strap options or accessories.

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for years and we know how to find the best price drops from the sale. If you’re on the hunt for a cheap smartwatch deal, keep reading to find the latest offers on the different Apple Watch generations.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was £369, now £309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 16% off the Apple Watch Series 7 in this cheap Prime Day deal. Regarded as the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch Series 7 has an always-on Retina display that lets you take calls, reply to texts, measure your blood oxygen levels and much more. Deal available on the Green Aluminium Case with Clover Sport Band.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple Watch SE: was £269, now £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day, save £30 on the Apple Watch SE (2021). It has a plethora of powerful features, including daily activity tracking, card payments and call taking. Comes in the Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3 (Renewed): was £178, now £118.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 has been inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon qualified vendors. It's fully functional, is in 'excellent condition' and is backed by a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 5 (Renewed): was £249, now £219.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been professional refurbished by qualified Amazon vendors, and is fully functional with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This is the best deal we've seen on an Apple Watch Series 5 and as it's pre-owned, it's even cheaper in price than normal.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022

When it comes to Apple deals, the discounts you can find are often quite small. As Apple is in such high demand, the Apple brand and website rarely run deals so you’ll need to look at third party retailers like Amazon. Even so, Amazon and other retailers may only offer small discounts (typically around 5-15%) due to Apple’s popularity. That being said, the Apple Watch and AirPods are often found at some of their cheapest ever prices at Amazon and this looks to continue during the 2022 Prime Day sale.

In the 2021 Prime Day sale, the Apple Watch SE (which is noted as the most affordable Apple Watch) had the biggest price drops, taking it down to its lowest ever price. The Apple Watch SE is comfortable, easy to use and has impressive fitness tracking and health features. One drawback to it is it doesn’t have the always-on screen feature which the newer Apple Watch generations have. However if you’re not fussed with that, you should consider buying the Apple Watch SE which is already discounted by 11%. See our Apple Watch SE review (opens in new tab) for more details.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is the newest iteration following its launch in 2021, this smartwatch has dropped in price multiple times on Amazon this year. Prices on the Apple Watch Series 7 start at £369 but we’ve seen it fall to under £300 a few times this year. Of course, £200+ is still a lot of money but the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy today and it received 5 stars in our Apple Watch Series 7 review (opens in new tab).

One of the best ways to find discounts on the Apple Watch is by choosing an unusual strap colour. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7 hit a low price of £298 which was only available in the Green/Clover colour. Another tip is to shop for a Renewed Apple Watch. In the Apple Watch product title, you might see (Renewed). This means the product is refurbished, fully functional and in good condition. Renewed Apple Watches are still high quality and are often found at cheaper prices and with bigger discounts. They also come with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

