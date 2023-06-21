Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates confirmed, here's when the bargains begin

Amazon has confirmed its summer sales period for Prime members

Amazon has revealed that this year's summer Prime Day sales will take place on 11th - 12th July 2023.

That means you'll be able to snag some amazing Amazon Prime Day 2023 bargains from midnight 10th July and over the following two days, across the Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unlike Black Friday, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day sales, but as all new subscribers get a month's free trial first, you can sign up soon before the deals start and cancel afterwards.

Of course, you might not want to considering all the additional benefits Prime membership offers - such as free same or next-day delivery, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music Prime and much more. If you do stick around, it'll cost you £8.99 / $14.99 / €8.99 per month or £95 / $139 / €89.90 per year, which is reasonable considering it also includes Prime Video streaming.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: the sales and the products

As for the sales themselves, Prime Day is traditionally a great time to grab an Amazon device, such as a Fire TV Stick, or Echo speaker. You should also find some amazing TV deals.

Last year, Philips OLED TVs were available with massive discounts. Samsung also had great deals on its televisions, knocking £100s off. There's no better way to get ready for the FIFA Women's World Cup that starts later in July, than with a new - cheaper - smart TV.

There are plenty of Lightning Deals to be had too - short-term offers that tend to give you major discounts on products from all manner of categories, including whisky, mattresses, video games, Blu-rays, vinyl records, clothes, and much more. They tend to sell out fast and are time limited, so you'll need to be quick off the mark.

And if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, such as a Dyson or Shark cable-free vac, you're bound to find some excellent deals during Prime Day.

To help you spot the best amongst the 100s of products on offer, T3 will be here to guide you to unmissable bargains. Just check out our in-depth guide on Amazon Prime Day 2023 to find out more and join us during the days themselves to keep up to date. It could save you a bundle.

