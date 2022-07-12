Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals on T3 five-star rated tech

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun and with it comes some incredible deals across thousands of products. If you've been holding off on picking up some new tech then there's literally no time like the present, but remember you don't have long, it'll all be over by the time you wake up on Thursday.

If you look hard enough, the best Prime Day deals cover everything from smartphones to noise-cancelling headphones, smart bulbs to gaming mice, TVs to tablets. But the last thing anyone wants is to splash out on new tech just to find it isn't quite up to scratch, which is where I come in.

Here at T3, we review hundreds of products every year so I've pulled out some of the best deals on those that have really impressed us in the past - the cream of the crop, so to speak. Every single one of the devices on this list picked up a coveted 5-star rating when we tried them out and every single one has been discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated headphones

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350, now £209 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are 40% cheaper than usual today - there might be a new generation of them now but that doesn't take away from the quality of these headphones. They sound excellent, the ANC does a fantastic job and you get tonnes of handy extra features.

Read the Sony WH-1000XM4 review

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £49.95 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

Known for top-tier sound quality, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds just hit their lowest ever price on Amazon. While they keep things pretty simple when it comes to features, if you're on a budget, you'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this.

Read the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.95, now £175 at Amazon (save £174) (opens in new tab)

Offering up both style and substance, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have never been this cheap. They're undoubtedly some of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, and they even have Alexa built-in.

Read the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £249.95, now £139 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

True wireless earbuds that combine excellent, weighty sound with seriously effective ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds won't disappoint. You could save more than £100 on them right now at Amazon.

Read the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

(opens in new tab) Bowers & Wilkins PI7: was £349.99, now £194 at Amazon (save £155) (opens in new tab)

When T3 reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins PI7, we called them 'a true wireless masterpiece' - everything about them is top-tier, be that the best-in-class sound, the solid noise cancellation or the really clever extra features.

Read the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated speakers

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: was £89.99, now £62.30 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)

You don't need to spend over the odds to get a reliable little Bluetooth speaker. The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 has 30% off the original price right now. It might be quite basic but it delivers on sound quality and it's also fully waterproof.

Read the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen: was £239, now £169.99 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

If you were to ask us which portable Bluetooth speaker is the best, we'd say the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen. Why? Because it's tiny, it looks fantastic, it sounds incredible, there's plenty of battery life and the app is very easy to use. Right now it's almost £70 cheaper than it was before - this deal is too good to miss.

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated phones

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord 2 12GB/256GB: was £469, now £349 at Amazon (save £120) (opens in new tab)

The OnePlus Nord 2 rules the world of mid-range phones. You can expect a surprisingly good camera system, speedy performance and a long-lasting battery without having to spend loads of money.

Read the OnePlus Nord 2 review

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: was £599, now £342 at Amazon (save £257) (opens in new tab)

If you're after a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, but you're not keen on spending loads of cash then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great alternative to the flagships. Standout features include its 120Hz display, solid camera and premium specs.

Read the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X3 Pro: was £1099, now £664.05 at Amazon (save £435) (opens in new tab)

When you're buying a new smartphone, sometimes opting for an older generation is the best way to save money but still get all the trimmings. The Oppo Find X3 Pro was released in 2021 and has been pushed out of the limelight by its successor but it's still an incredible flagship that impressed us in just about every department.

Read the Oppo Find X3 Pro review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated smart home tech

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 10 (3rd generation): was £239.99, now £189.99 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) is a smart home hub that will be best used in a social space, like your kitchen or living room. The screen is excellent, the motion controls are on point and the speaker is very good too.

Read the Amazon Echo Show 10 review

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99, now £22.99 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

Get more than 50% off the Amazon Fire TV stick - a quick and easy way to make any TV smart. You get loads of apps to choose from and it supports everything from from Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Read the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021): was £119.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

If you like the look of the Echo Show 10 but think it could be a little too big for where you want to place it, then the Echo Show 8 could be a better choice. For the most part, you can use it in the same way, although it doesn't have motion tracking.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2021 release) + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb: was £139.98, now £81.99 at Amazon (save £58) (opens in new tab)

This bundle is at its lowest ever price, it comes with the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021) and a Philips Hue smart bulb. Giving you a couple of the basic, it will help you start off your smart home setup.

Read the Echo Show 8 (2021) review

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack [B22]: was £79.99, now £63 at Amazon (save £16) (opens in new tab)

The Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulbs let you transform any light fitting into a smart light that you can control through an app on your phone or if you have a smart speaker, using your voice. Philips Hue is as good as smart lights get.

Read the Philips Hue review and guide

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated gaming peripherals

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense: was £129.99, now £85.99 at Amazon (save £44) (opens in new tab)

Perhaps the most immersive gaming headset that money can buy, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense has never been cheaper at Amazon. Thanks to haptic feedback, you don't just hear the game, you feel it too. Pair that with impressive sound quality and you're onto a winner.

Read the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Now at its lowest price yet, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best gaming mice for most people. It ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to its switches, response time and configuration software. You'll be able to game for hours on end as well thanks to its comfortable shape.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99, now £142.99 at Amazon (save £107) (opens in new tab)

If you're after an incredible deal on a mechanical gaming keyboard then check out the Razer Huntsman V2. A premium keyboard with an understated and modern design, the speed of its typing performance is its crowning glory.

Read the Razer Huntsman V2 review

Amazon Prime Day deals on 5-star rated TVs

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia KE65A8: was £1699, now £1199 at Amazon (save £500) (opens in new tab)

If it's impeccable imagery you're after then the Sony A8 definitely delivers, but that's not all it can do. It stands out for its ingenious speaker tech as well - the full package?

Read the Sony A8 review

