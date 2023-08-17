Amazon Music is putting its prices up again

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Two days ago we asked whether ever-increasing TV streaming prices meant the streaming bubble had burst, noting that "a host of top streaming services have just raised prices". But it's not just TV and movie streaming. Most of the best music streamers have upped their prices too, and Amazon Music has just introduced the second price hike this year.

Amazon upped the price for non-Prime subscribers back in January, increasing the cost of an individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 a month and upping the student plan from $4.99 to $5.99. And now the price is going up for Prime subscribers too.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the premium tier of Amazon Music, with a catalogue of around 100 million songs and many tracks avaialbe in HD and/or spatial audio. In order to qualify for its Prime prices you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. That's gone up too, rising from $119 to $139 a year, or $14.99 a month. In the UK it's £8.99 a month or £95 per year.

The new prices take effect today for new subscribers and from 19 September for existing ones.

What are the new prices for Amazon Music Unlimited?

If you're a US customer your Amazon Music Unlimited plan is going up by one dollar per month and if you're a UK customer it's going up by one pound per month.

For Prime subscribers, Amazon Music Unlimited is going up from $8.99 to $9.99 per month or from $89 to $99 annually. The Family Plan is going up from $15.99 to $16.99 monthly, or from $159 to $169 annually.

It's the same in the UK. Amazon Music Unlimited is now £9.99 per month or £99 per year; the Family plan is £17.99 per month or £179.99 per year.

Amazon isn't the only firm upping its music prices. Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music Premium all raised their prices in reecent weeks too, and Amazon's announcement means that almost all of the big-name streaming services are all coming in at exactly the same price: $10.99 a month or £9.99 a month in the UK. Deezer is the exception: that's £11.99 a month in the UK.