Amazon Garden Week: top deals on lawn mowers, power tools & pressure washers

If you’re looking to update your garden in preparation for spring, then check out the Amazon Garden Week sale.

Running from the 28th February - 6th March, Amazon has top deals on a range of gardening tools and essentials from leading garden and outdoor brands. These brands include Bosch, Flymo, Greenworks, Hyundai, Kärcher, Oregon, Ryobi, Wagner, WORX and Yale.

Browse all Amazon Garden Week deals here

Amazon loves running themed weeks and seasonal sales. During the lead up to Black Friday 2021, Amazon offered huge discounts on specific departments, including Gifting Week, Coffee Week and Toy Week.

Amazon Garden Week promises the latest deals and discounts on big and small gardening equipment. Lawnmowers, pressure washers and power tools like trimmers, chainsaws and paint sprayers have up to 50% off, ideal for tidying up your garden for the warmer months. For outdoor decor, Amazon Garden Week also features discounted sheds, barbecues and heaters.

T3 is always on the lookout for money-saving deals on gardening essentials like the best garden tools , the best pressure washer and the best cordless lawn mower , so if you're looking for something specific, check out these guides.

To view all the deals from Amazon Garden Week, click the link above or keep reading for the top 5 deals that you can shop today.

Bosch Electric Lawnmower Rotak 32R: was £104.99, now £76.46 at Amazon

Bosch is well known for its home appliances, specifically gardening and DIY tools. The Bosch Electric Lawnmower Rotak 32R is currently 27% off at Amazon Garden Week and is a lightweight compact lawn mower that’s easy to manoeuver and steer. It’s ideal for small to medium sized gardens and features a grass comb, hardened steel blade and 31-litre grass box.

Kärcher 18 V Hedge Trimmer: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

The Kärcher 18 V Hedge Trimmer features a diamond-ground blade with an integrated saw function which is great at tackling thicker branches and hedges. It has a rotating 180-degree handle so you can trim hard-to-reach areas and make precise and clean cuts.

Ryobi RPW110B Pressure Washer: was £89.99, now £64.99 at Amazon

Ryobi specialises in power tools and outdoor cleaning kits. The Ryobi RPW110B pressure washer is an Amazon exclusive and currently has a 28% discount for Amazon Garden Week. This intense pressure washer uses a high performance 1500W motor that delivers maximum pressure and flow. This deal package comes with a hose, trigger gun, spray wand and detergent bottle.

Greenworks Cordless Lawnmower 40V: was £284.99, now £212.99 at Amazon

Another popular lawn mower brand, Greenworks is well known for creating green alternatives to gas-powered home and garden tools. The Greenworks Cordless Lawnmower is a 35cm lightweight cordless mower that has enough energy to cut 250m2 on a single charge. Once you have a Greenworks battery (included in this deal), it’s compatible with and powers multiple Greenworks tools in the range.