Amazon Fire TVs and gaming service coming to the UK

If you're looking for affordable smart TVs, the Amazon Fire range now have you covered in the UK, and users will also be able to pick up Amazon Luna gaming

Amazon Fire TV Omni
(Image credit: Amazon)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

Amazon Fire TVs are finally coming to the UK. Fire TVs have been available in the US now for some time and offer a range of smart features all for a very competitive price. Having them available through Amazon.co.uk – to UK spec – will give users some great options, whether they are looking for budget models or some of the best TVs

The entry-level Fire TV series 2 (opens in new tab) models start from just £249.99 (currently £169) and are available in a 720p resolution 32-in and a 1080p 40-inch size. Both feature HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio.  

The Fire TV series 4 (opens in new tab) models start from £429.99 (currently £269) and come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. These are all 4K TVs and include an Alexa voice remote. 

The Fire TV Omni (opens in new tab) models are the premium offering and have the very best of smart features. These models start from £549.99 (currently just £349) and come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. These feature 4K QLED displays with up to 80-zone dimming, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ. As well as hands-free operation with Alexa routines and smart device control, these TVs can display gallery artworks in its Fire TV Ambient Experience. 

Amazon Luna cloud gaming

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Luna is making its way across the pond too. Luna is Amazon's cloud gaming service, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and offers a wide range of games from retro classics to Ubisoft AAA titles. These are available in a range of different Luan subscriptions, depending on the titles you want to play. 

There's also a dedicated Luna controller that is compatible with a range of devices, including smart TVs, tablets, Chromebooks, PC and Mac laptops and smartphones. The controller costs £59.99 each while subscriptions range from £3.99 to £14.99 a month.  

TOPICS
Television
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸