Amazon Fire TVs and gaming service coming to the UK

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Fire TVs are finally coming to the UK. Fire TVs have been available in the US now for some time and offer a range of smart features all for a very competitive price. Having them available through Amazon.co.uk – to UK spec – will give users some great options, whether they are looking for budget models or some of the best TVs.

The entry-level Fire TV series 2 (opens in new tab) models start from just £249.99 (currently £169) and are available in a 720p resolution 32-in and a 1080p 40-inch size. Both feature HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio.

The Fire TV series 4 (opens in new tab) models start from £429.99 (currently £269) and come in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. These are all 4K TVs and include an Alexa voice remote.

The Fire TV Omni (opens in new tab) models are the premium offering and have the very best of smart features. These models start from £549.99 (currently just £349) and come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. These feature 4K QLED displays with up to 80-zone dimming, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ. As well as hands-free operation with Alexa routines and smart device control, these TVs can display gallery artworks in its Fire TV Ambient Experience.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Luna is making its way across the pond too. Luna is Amazon's cloud gaming service, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and offers a wide range of games from retro classics to Ubisoft AAA titles. These are available in a range of different Luan subscriptions, depending on the titles you want to play.

There's also a dedicated Luna controller that is compatible with a range of devices, including smart TVs, tablets, Chromebooks, PC and Mac laptops and smartphones. The controller costs £59.99 each while subscriptions range from £3.99 to £14.99 a month.