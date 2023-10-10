Amazon Echo Buds hit their lowest ever price in Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the hunt for a pair of the best wireless earbuds, you're likely spoilt for choice. There are an entire sea of choices, with different brands offering different features and specs to tempt you.

Sometimes, that's not what you want though. Sometimes you just want something cheap and cheerful, which will do the job. Perhaps you want a spare pair for more precarious environments, or maybe it's to gift a younger music fan.

That's where this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) comes in. Right now, you can snag the earbuds for just £35.99 at Amazon – that's a 67% price drop!

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was £109.99 , now £35.99 at Amazon

Save £75 on the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) – just £35.99 right now at Amazon! Enjoy the ease of wireless operation, noise cancellation and built-in Alexa, for less than the price of a family trip to the cinema.

Given how cheap these are, you might be surprised by just how much technology is on offer. For starters, you'll get Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. That should make hands-free operation a doddle, with your own personal assistant right in your ears. Oh, and if you prefer Siri or Google Assistant, you can have those too.

You'll also get active noise cancellation – yes, these are £35 noise cancelling earbuds – while a compact driver ensures optimal response across the frequency range. When we tested them, our reviewer was impressed with the sound quality on offer – and that was before the price was slashed!

You'll get 5 hours of play time from the buds alone. That boosts up to 15 hours with the charging case. There, a 15-minute charge is enough to restore 2 hours of listening time, too. That's perfect for a quick top-up to get you through meetings or journeys on the fly.

You'll also get IPX4 water resistance. That should be more than enough for use during a hefty workout, or in the rain.

If you're a privacy fanatic, these will be perfect for you. Simply head into the Alexa app and you can mute the microphones on the earbuds. That gives you the peace of mind that you're the only one doing any listening.