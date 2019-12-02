Cheapest EVER Fitbit Versa deal? Check out this Amazon Cyber Monday offer!

Cyber Monday on Amazon might as well be called 'get yourself a cheap Fitbit': many, if not all, Fitbit models have received a price cut, like the Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Special Edition, the latter being the models that come with the premium straps.
• Buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker on Amazon, prices from £127.99, was £199.99, you save up to £72 – 36% off
Other Fitbit models have been discounted off on Amazon this Cyber Monday, like that Fitbit Versa 2 plus Amazon Echo Dot bundle deal for £179.99 and the up to 32% off Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Ace 2, and Fitbit Ionic deal. If you are a fan of Fitbit as a brand, or always wanted to get one, this is your chance to acquire one for cheap.
Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch | Cyber Monday price £127.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £72 (36%) on Amazon
Tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes in style with the Fitbit Versa. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7 as well as your sleep so you'll know how well you slumbered. Pay with your wrist and load credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app.View Deal
Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker
The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa has been their flagship model from until very recently (like, two months ago).
With the Fitbit Versa, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and support smart notifications, so you can check your messages and missed calls on your wrist.
On top of this, the Fitbit Versa can also display on-screen workouts on its display, making working out all the more easier. It can also store music and supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use your new Fitbit to pay with your wrist in the shops.
Get this brilliant fitness tracker on Amazon for up to 35% off now, perfect for yourself or as a Christmas gift for your parents or your significant other as well!
