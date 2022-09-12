Amazon and Hulu just cancelled these shows after one season

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has cancelled its sci-fi drama Paper Girls following the show's debut on its streaming service in July earlier this year.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls will not be returning for a second season, according to a report by Deadline (opens in new tab). The decision looks to be down to the show failing to break into Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings, with the marketing campaign for The Rings of Power noted as being a potential detractor for audiences. Regardless, critical reception was strong at a respectable 90% approval on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

"In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ – are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers, changing the course of their lives forever," reads the synopsis. "Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves."

Paper Girls stars Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Adina Porter and Ali Wong. All eight episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

T3 has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Another cancellation that took place over the weekend was from Hulu, which decided to shelve any future plans for its latest sitcom, Maggie, starring Rebecca Rittenhouse.

As reported by Variety (opens in new tab), Maggie suffered the same fate as Paper Girls by failing to earn a second season. Created by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, the show was originally commissioned at ABC back in May 2021, however, The Walt Disney Company then switched its home to Hulu in January 2022. It stands at a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

The show's synopsis reads as such: "Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…"

T3 has reached out to Hulu for comment.

Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Chloe Bridges, Ray Ford, Leonardo Nam, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Chris Elliott. All 13 episodes are available to stream on Hulu now.