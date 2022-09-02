How to watch Rings of Power – when and where to stream new LOTR show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date is finally upon us, the show becoming available to stream from 1st September in the USA and 2nd September in the UK. That's right: you can tune into the new The Lord of the Rings show right now.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video only, so you'll require a Prime Membership to watch. Amazon will be displaying in up to 4K resolution with HDR (high dynamic range) and Dolby Atmos available, so if you've got one of the best TVs and best soundbars then you'll have an audio-visual feast to get into.

Well, you'll be able to get into some of the new LOTR show, as episodes 1 and 2 become available from day one, but you'll have to wait on a weekly basis for each new episode to become available for streaming, which happens each Friday. Here's how The Rings of Power release date calendar looks for the eight episodes of season one:

Episodes 1 & 2: September 1st/2nd

Episode 3: September 9th

Episode 4: September 16th

Episode 5: September 23rd

Episode 6: September 30th

Episode 7: October 7th

Episode 8: October 14th

There's a whole lot of hype around The Rings of Power, which is no surprise: the trailer looks absolutely epic, with Amazon clearly squeezing every penny out of its $715 million budget in the production (that's about £620 million!). Even if you're not a Rings mega-fan, it looks like a visual feast that everyone should watch.

The show is based around 20 rings of power (hence the name) handed to various characters throughout Middle Earth. That means the season has a lot more scope and breadth compared to the The Lord of the Rings movies.

So much scope, indeed, that it's widely expected that Amazon will quickly commission The Rings of Power for season 2, which is expected to start photography in the very near future, although there's no known release date at this stage, or word on whether there will be more episodes or additional seasons. Given how much Amazon has spent, however, it'd be no surprise to see this new TLOTR show continue on for an extended period, giving fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's classics lots to look forward to.