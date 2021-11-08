Amazon Black Friday soundbar deals from £108 – upgrade your TV audio instantly

Soundbars will be among the most popular Black Friday deals this year no question – lots of people have bought excellent TV deals in the last few years to give the great 4K quality on a budget… but the sound of TVs isn't always as great as the audio. But But the Amazon Early Black Friday deals include some affordable soundbars to give you that upgrade.

• Sharp HT-SBW160 soundbar with wireless subwoofer: was £149, now £108 at Amazon UK

• Denon DHT-S216 soundbar: was £199, now £149 at Amazon UK

• Polk React soundbar with Alexa built-in: was £249, now £203 at Amazon UK

• Polk Magnifi MAX SR soundbar with rear speakers: was £549, now £509 at Amazon UK

Those are all good options, and you can choose how high-end you want to go based on your budget, really. They also all work over HDMI ARC, meaning you can control them just with your TV remote

The Sharp HT-SBW160 comes with a slimline wireless subwoofer, which is a great addition – it's small enough to slip under furniture, including your sofa, which is a popular option. It's even reasonably good-looking if it isn't hidden.

The Denon DHT-S216 is a simpler solution – it's a single-box soundbar, with two downward-firing subwoofers built into the main unit, along with four other drivers. It's also fantastic for budget TVs, because it has an HDMI passthrough – so if you connect it to your TV using HDMI, you don't lose the use of the HDMI port! You can plug something else into the soundbar, and it'll pass the video on to your TV. Given that cheaper TVs tend to have fewer ports, this is really valuable.

The Polk React is a one-box soundbar that's more than just a soundbar: it has an Alexa smart speaker built-in too. It's also expandable – you can just get the soundbar, or you can optionally add a wireless subwoofer, or even then throw in rear surround speakers. We rated the React really highly for the price in our full Polk Audio React review, so we only rate it higher when it's had a price cut!

And the Polk Magnifi MAX SR is a surround-sound system in a box. You get a very wide soundbar design to create a big, enveloping soundstage, plus a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers to create a true surround effect. Polk Audio is a specialist in bang-for-your-buck, and this will produce a lot of high-quality sound for a very affordable price considering there are four boxes.

