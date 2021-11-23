Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals including Apple Watch, Fossil and more

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because there are a number of great devices currently on offer at Amazon for Black Friday.

These smartwatch deals are some of the best Black Friday deals around, and smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep you organised.

We've picked our favourite models from the Apple Watch to Oppo, but it's worth checking out Amazon to see the other smartwatches, fitness trackers and running watches on offer:

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm:  was £509, now £419 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: was £509, now £419 at Amazon
With a strong focus on health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 6 monitors your heart rate, tracks your activity and can potentially save your life! A comfortable and stylish design, this watch strikes the balance between tech and fashion. Save £90 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast!

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm:  was £649, now £519 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: was £649, now £519 at Amazon
Looking for an understated all-Black Apple Watch? This is the Series 6 deal for you. A comfortable and stylish design, this watch strikes the balance between tech and fashion. Save £130 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast!

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm:  was £479, now £379 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: was £479, now £379 at Amazon
Stand out from the crowd with this PRODUCT(RED) version of the Apple Watch Series 6. Each purchase of Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED supports the fight against HIV/AIDS, and you still get a great smartwatch, with a strong focus on health and fitness, as well as a comfortable and stylish design. Save £100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast!

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm:  was £409, now £309 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm: was £409, now £309 at Amazon
With a strong focus on health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 6 monitors your heart rate, tracks your activity and can potentially save your life! A comfortable and stylish design, this watch strikes the balance between tech and fashion. Save £100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast!

View Deal
OPPO Watch 41mm:  was £229, now £149.99 at Amazon

OPPO Watch 41mm: was £229, now £149.99 at Amazon
Well, this looks familiar, doesn't it? If you love the look of the Apple Watch but own an Android phone, then this is the smartwatch for you. The Oppo Watch features a large 1.6-inch AMOLED display with corning gorilla glass, and it is equipped with Wear OS by Google, so supports customisation and applications via the Google Play Store. This is a great deal and not to be missed.

View Deal
Skagen Falster:  was £279, now £130.50 at Amazon

Skagen Falster: was £279, now £130.50 at Amazon
The Falster 3 Smartwatch boasts an interactive, swim-proof touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google including heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS and more.

View Deal
Skagen Falster:  was £279, now £141.75 at Amazon

Skagen Falster: was £279, now £141.75 at Amazon
Prefer things a little more classical? Go with the Gunmetal Falster 3. This smartwatch boasts an interactive, swim-proof touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google including heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS and more.

View Deal
Fossil Men's Hybrid HR Smartwatch:  was £209, now £111.09 at Amazon

Fossil Men's Hybrid HR Smartwatch: was £209, now £111.09 at Amazon
Don't want a full smartwatch experience but still fancy tracking steps and getting phone notifications? This hybrid smartwatch could be for you. With more than 2 weeks of battery life on one charge, heart rate tracking, activity and sleep tracking with comprehensive wellness stats, and smartphone notifications, this is the best of both worlds.

View Deal
Fossil Women's Smartwatch Gen 5E:  was £199, now £118.10 at Amazon

Fossil Women's Smartwatch Gen 5E: was £199, now £118.10 at Amazon
This 42mm Gen 5E touchscreen smartwatch features a blush silicone strap, speaker functionality, 4GB storage capacity and three smart battery modes to extend battery life for multiple days. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

View Deal
