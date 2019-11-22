Amazon Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal plunges price down to only £19.99!

Amazon Black Friday deals are currently blowing us away here at T3 in terms of their scope and their price reductions, and among the very best are, as you would expect, discounts on Amazon's own products.

From an Echo Dot for £22, to a Fire 7 tablet for £29.99, getting great tech in your hands has never been easier or cheaper. Another great example of this fact can be seen in this Christmas cracker of a deal, which cuts the price of the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote in half.

That's a straight 50% price drop on Amazon's most popular, best-selling Fire TV Stick.

The Fire TV Stick range is so good as by simply plugging it in to a set you immediately open up a world of dynamite streaming content from giants like Amazon Video, Netflix, Plex, Disney Life, ITV, Discovery Channel, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and many more. It's a super cheap and accessible way to access some of the very best TV shows and movies available today.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | was £39.99 | now £19.99 | Available at Amazon

A stunning 50% Amazon Black Friday discount sees the superb Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plummet in price down to just £19.99. That's Amazon's best-selling smart TV stick, which transforms any TV with a HDMI port into a content streaming powerhouse, for the price of a couple of cinema tickets. In stock now at Amazon and with free delivery included.

