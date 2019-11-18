Amazon Black Friday deal brings MASSIVE Fitbit Versa and Versa Special Edition price reduction

As expected after the Google acquisition, Amazon has started dropping prices on Fitbits to shift their probably massive stock of fitness trackers quicker. Even better, this Black Friday deal from Amazon just absolutely obliterated the price of the Fitbit Versa and Versa Special Edition, basically the whole range is now 35% off!

To clarify, this is not the Lite version but the full-blown Versa and Versa Special Edition, the latter being the the ones with fancy straps. Although the recently announced Fitbit Versa 2 introduced a voice assistant feature, if you're not all that comfortable talking to your wrist in public (not everyone can look as cool as The Hoff in Knight Rider), the Fitbit Versa will be perfect for you.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa fitness tracker

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa has been their flagship model from until very recently (like, two months ago).

With the Fitbit Versa, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and support smart notifications, so you can check your messages and missed calls on your wrist.

On top of this, the Fitbit Versa can also display on-screen workouts on its display, making working out all the more easier. It can also store music and supports Fitbit Pay, so you can use your new Fitbit to pay with your wrist in the shops.

Get this brilliant fitness tracker on Amazon for up to 35% off now, perfect for yourself or as a Christmas gift for your parents or your significant other as well!

