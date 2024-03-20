These 5-star Bose headphones are brand-new, but now at their lowest price ever

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones were only released at the end of last year and received a glowing five-star review right here on T3.

Now you can find out why for less, as they are available as part of the amazing Amazon Spring sale event both in the UK and US.

Normally priced at $429 in the States and £449.95 in the UK, they are now just $379 / £379 respectively. That's a great discount on headphones we described as delivering an "unrivalled experience" only a few short months ago.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones (US): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Sandstone%2Fdp%2FB0CN9FTKJ4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was $429 , now $379 at Amazon

Available in Sandstone, White Smoke, and Black colorways, the Bose QC Ultra headphones are class-leading when it comes to noise cancellation. They are also super comfortable, even for long journeys.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones (UK): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-QuietComfort-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1L489%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £449.95 , now £379 at Amazon

The Bose QC Ultra headphones are available with 16% off in either black or white in the UK. They boast 24-hour battery life and super fast charging.

Why choose the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones?

Bose's latest flagship wireless over-ears not only look the part, they sound great too. There's spatial audio support on board, along with Bose's proprietary CustomTune technology that adjusts the sound signature to suit your tastes.

They come with active noise cancelling to counteract ambient sounds, plus multiple modes that enable you to either listen without distraction, or be more aware of your surroundings too.

Bluetooth 5.3 is on board for stable wireless connection to your phone or tablet, and you can even sync the headphones to a Bose Smart Soundbar to expand the listening experience.

The company has been making headphones for eons, with ANC over-ears at the heart of its strategy. These are the pinnacle of that work, so to see them reduced so soon after launch is a treat.