Amazing Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deal: just £299 at Amazon UK!

The Apple Watch Series 4 is proving to be one of the best Apple Black Friday deals this year, because it was replaced by the Apple Watch Series 5 only back in September, yet the two smartwatches are almost identical, save for a few features. Yet you can now get the Series 4 for £100 less, thanks to this brilliant Amazon Black Friday sale!
There's a great range of Apple Watch Series 4 models on sale here, in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, in all three colours: Space Grey, Silver and Gold.
Don't worry at all about the Series 4 being an older model: it has the same screen quality, design, battery life, health features and processor as the Series 5, so it should last you for years of updates. All the Series 5 added was an always-on screen (which is nice to have, but far from essential, and actually reduces battery life when it's switched on) and a compass – again, nice, but a lot of people wouldn't miss it.
Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Grey w/ black loop | Now £299 at Amazon UK!
Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Grey w/ black loop | Now £299 at Amazon UK!
Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey aluminium, with a black nylon loop. You've got a big OLED screen, thinner design than older Apple Watches, heart-rate sensor and built-in ECG, fall detection that can call the emergency services, activity tracking, the ability to play music or podcasts directly to headphones… it's a brilliant smartwatch.
