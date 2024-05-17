With Sonos Ace on the horizon, Apple's AirPods Max are at their lowest price yet

It is no secret that Sonos plans to launch its first pair of wireless headphones soon, with the Sonos Ace having leaked in recent times.

However, it seems that Apple isn't ready to simply roll over and let them steal the thunder from the AirPods Max. It is offering its own premium headphones on Amazon with $100 off.

That prices the AirPods Max the same as the rumoured Sonos Ace – around $450. And that's for all available colours – Pink, Sky Blue, Silver and Space Gray.

The discount measures at 18% off, but you need to be quick as this is a "limited time deal".

Available in multiple colours, the AirPods Max are the flagship headphones from Apple. They support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, while also include active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out ambient sound.

Why buy the AirPods Max?

Apple's first branded wireless over-ears sport exceptional audio performance, with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. They run on Apple's own H1 chip, that not only enables them to connect quickly and simply to Apple devices, but provides high-end noise cancellation technology to block the outside world.

There's great battery life too, with up to 20 hours of listening time quoted. And the design is spot on, with a stainless steel frame complementing other Apple products, including the Apple Watch.

The AirPods Max might have a new competitor coming in the form of the Sonos Ace, but the rival will have to go some to match up to Apple's headphones. They have been extremely popular for the last four years for a reason.

You can also find other Apple products on sale on Amazon at the moment, including the second-generation AirPods, which are just $79.99 right now.

And there are deals at other retailers too, if you want to take a look.

