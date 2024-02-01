Amazfit taps marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum as new ambassador

Much like how Coros has Eliud Kipchoge, Amazfit is on a mission to establish itself as a premier performance wearable manufacturer by signing Kelvin Kiptum, the men's marathon world record holder and only athlete to complete a marathon in less than two hours and one minute, as its new ambassador.

This is hot on the heels of another big news from Amazfit from a couple of weeks ago: the unexpected announcement of the Helio Ring at CES 2024, the company's new wearable aimed at athletes and serious sportspeople.

As an ambassador, Kiptum will use the Amazfit Cheetah Pro running watch to "manage his training and races" and the Amazfit Helio Ring to "optimise his recovery" ahead of marathon races in Rotterdam and Paris, Amazfit says.

Kiptum, who's only 24, won the last Chicago Marathon with an unbelievable time of 2:00:35. The accomplished long-distance athlete also conquered marathons in Valencia in 2022 and London in 2023.

And while these achievements might sound like plenty for everyday fold, Kiptum isn't resting on his laurels. His next goal is to shatter the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam in April 2024, followed by a gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

"Teaming up with Amazfit for this groundbreaking journey is truly exciting,” says Kiptum, “The Amazfit Cheetah Pro has become an integral part of my training regimen. As I aim to break the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam and pursue gold at the Paris Olympics, I am confident that Amazfit will be my ultimate ally in pushing the limits of human potential."

“We are thrilled about the collaboration between Amazfit and Kelvin Kiptum,” adds Pengtao Yu, the VP of Industrial Design, Brand & Consumer Marketing at Amazfit, “As a health technology company, we are proud to support Kelvin's quest to break records and inspire individuals worldwide to pursue their own health and fitness goals."

One of the underdogs of the performance wearable scene, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro features the MaxTrack dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, which the brand claims has been tested to reach 99.5% the accuracy of a professional GPS locator.

Also onboard is the AI-powered Zepp Coach, which generates tailored plans and guidance for athletes looking to prepare for marathons in their optimal condition.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is available at Amazfit and select retailers worldwide. The Amazfit Helio ring will be released later this spring. Read more about the Helio Ring here.