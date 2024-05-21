Acer Swift 14 AI is a superthin, super-powerful and super smart Copilot+ PC

Quick Summary Acer is one of the first brands to announce a Copilot+ PC in the form of the Acer Swift 14 AI. It will have Microsoft's Copilot AI features built-in, as well as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X processing.

Following swiftly on the heels of Microsoft's Build keynote and its bevvy of announcements about new AI features built into the fabric of Windows, Acer has unveiled the Acer Swift 14 AI.

It's a laptop that seemingly will make a big play as a Copilot-first experience, leaning on Microsoft's AI helper to encourage people to use it all the time.

To that end, Acer says it has an integrated neural processing unit that can make AI requests and responses incredibly efficient, as part of the Snapdragon X Series chipsets that it can ship with.

This means that features Microsoft announced, such as Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects and Auto Super Resolution, should all be present and correct if you pick up the new Swift 14 AI.

(Image credit: Acer)

Depending on which model you pick, that might be powered by a Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus, but either way, Qualcomm's chips are going to be at the heart of it.

It's handy that the Swift 14 AI model also looks nice and premium, with a pretty typical metal body and a few design touches that nod to its AI focus further.

For one thing, there's an Activity Indicator on the touchpad that will light up anytime you're using Copilot, to make sure you know it's working.

On the technical side, the Acer Swift 14 AI will pack in a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate – those are pretty terrific display specs. A 1440p webcam should make it great for video calls, too.

There will be biometric and face-recognition options for logging in, and with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 both on board, you'd hope the laptop should be pretty future-proof where connectivity is concerned.

The new Swift 14 AI will launch in June in the UK and EU, priced at £1,199 and €1,499 respectively, while the US will have to wait until July when it'll come out at $1,099.

That means this is coming into fairly direct competition with the likes of the 2024 MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip, so it'll be curious to see how Acer's hardware competes once it's out in all markets.