Microsoft will outline the future for Windows and Surface in May

Microsoft will be holding an event on Monday 20 May where it will talk about its vision for AI across Surface and Windows. It's expected that the event - which is invite-only - will see the reveal of consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

The details come from The Verge, who says that media have been invited to the event, which is scheduled as an appetiser for Microsoft Build, which starts on 21 May. That's not the only event that Microsoft has in its calendar: it's also going to be talking about a "new era of work" on 21 March.

The March event is likely to see the reveal of new Surface models aimed at business, with Microsoft saying that the digital event will cover "scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface."

The hardware might take a slight backseat, but it could be an early reveal of what to expect at the consumer event due to be held in May. It's also expected that Microsoft will use these events to talk about new AI features in Windows 11, including an AI Explorer, which will be Copilot-powered feature designed to help you search your history, to find conversations, documents, or webpages you were previously working on, according to Windows Central.

What to expect from the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6

The last Surface Pro launch saw two versions of Microsoft's two-in-one announced: there was the Intel version and the Microsoft SQ3 version. The latter of these was based on Qualcomm's hardware with built-in 5G and a couple of changes over the Intel version. It offered better battery life and a great video calling experience, but still had some compatibility and performance issues.

It's expected that the next-gen Surface will be available running on the new Snapdragon X Elite hardware - which is said to bring a significant performance boost - while still retaining Intel options too. Otherwise, it's expected that there will be an OLED display.

The Surface Laptop 6 is also expected to offer Intel and Snapdragon X Elite versions, with Microsoft expected to launch these devices as their first "AI PCs". The Surface Laptop is expected to have a design upgrade with slimmer bezels and a Copilot key among other tweaks.

While these new devices might be revealed in March, the versions that you'll want to buy as a consumer won't be announced until the event in May.