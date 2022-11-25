A bit scatterbrained? Buy one of these Bluetooth tracker deals

Bluetooth trackers are really handy little devices that will stop you from losing your things - you can use them to find virtually anything, your phone, your keys, your wallet or even the TV remote. 

Trackers connect to your phone via Bluetooth and will play a sound to help you find them, as long as you're in range, that is. Some go a step further than that and will be able to show you the last known location of the tag on a map if you're out of range. Others even use a network of devices to show you a real-time location. Long story short, they're super handy, especially if you're a little scatterbrained. 

The Black Friday sales offer a fantastic opportunity to buy one or a few - Bluetooth trackers are always included in some of the best Black Friday deals

Apple AirTag:  was £35,

Apple AirTag: was £35, now £29 at Very
Apple AirTags have been discounted by £5 at Very for Black Friday. You'll be able to keep track of your items alongside your devices and friends in the Find My app, and you'll be able to locate items that are further away thanks to a network of AirTags nearby.


Tile Mate (2022):  was £19.99,

Tile Mate (2022): was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon
Get 25% off the Tile Mate (2022), a Bluetooth tracker with a 76m range. You can use the app to ring your tile when it's nearby or take a look at the Tile's most recent location on a map.


Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2-pack:  was £49.99,

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2-pack: was £49.99, now £24.50 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is half-price for Black Friday. You can track all your stuff within a 120m range, or if it's out of range then you'll still be able to locate it thanks to the Galaxy Find Network.


Tile Slim (2022):  was £29.99,

Tile Slim (2022): was £29.99, now £22.49 at Amazon
This super thin tracker is ideal for slipping into your wallet or luggage tag. The range is about 60m but you can also use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. Get 25% off right now at Amazon.


Tile Sticker (2022):  was £24.99,

Tile Sticker (2022): was £24.99, now £18.74 at Amazon
The Tile Sticker (2022) can be attached to anything from your TV remote to your headphone charging case. It has a 45m range and you can even use your Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri voice assistant to find it.


