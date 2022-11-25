A bit scatterbrained? Buy one of these Bluetooth tracker deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bluetooth trackers are really handy little devices that will stop you from losing your things - you can use them to find virtually anything, your phone, your keys, your wallet or even the TV remote.

Trackers connect to your phone via Bluetooth and will play a sound to help you find them, as long as you're in range, that is. Some go a step further than that and will be able to show you the last known location of the tag on a map if you're out of range. Others even use a network of devices to show you a real-time location. Long story short, they're super handy, especially if you're a little scatterbrained.

The Black Friday sales offer a fantastic opportunity to buy one or a few - Bluetooth trackers are always included in some of the best Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirTag: was £35, now £29 at Very (opens in new tab)

Apple AirTags have been discounted by £5 at Very for Black Friday. You'll be able to keep track of your items alongside your devices and friends in the Find My app, and you'll be able to locate items that are further away thanks to a network of AirTags nearby.

(opens in new tab) Tile Mate (2022): was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Tile Mate (2022), a Bluetooth tracker with a 76m range. You can use the app to ring your tile when it's nearby or take a look at the Tile's most recent location on a map.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2-pack: was £49.99, now £24.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is half-price for Black Friday. You can track all your stuff within a 120m range, or if it's out of range then you'll still be able to locate it thanks to the Galaxy Find Network.

(opens in new tab) Tile Slim (2022): was £29.99, now £22.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This super thin tracker is ideal for slipping into your wallet or luggage tag. The range is about 60m but you can also use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. Get 25% off right now at Amazon.