75-inch Samsung 4K HDR QLED instantly looks the ultimate Xmas TV upgrade

When it comes round to maximising home cinema immersion, one of the best 75-inch TVs is a really great starting point.

And if you partner that huge 75-inch panel sizing with a top screen tech, such as QLED or OLED, then you're going to have a fantastic viewing experience.

If you are shopping for that sort of quality big-screen TV experience this Christmas then Samsung's 75-inch Q60B QLED 4K HDR Smart TV is absolutely worth checking out – and especially so now that the panel is reduced by £421 down to its lowest ever price at Amazon.

View the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K HDR TV at Amazon

We rate the Q60B so highly as, one, it delivers Samsung's awesome QLED panel tech, which increases brightness and colour accuracy over traditional LED screens, and two because it comes with a suite of advanced features including Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking, a 4K upscaler, a full Smart TV user interface, a Motion Xcelerator fame compensator, and a Super Ultrawide GameView with GameBar.

Here are the full details of the offer.

Samsung Q60B QLED 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: was £1,619 , now £1,198 at Amazon

A £421 saving cuts the excellent Samsung Q60B in its massive 75-inch panel size down to £1,198. This TV delivers an advanced QLED Ultra HD, HDR panel, as well as a large selection of advanced features and image modes. Free delivery is included in the deal price, too.

QLED technology is so desirable to have on a TV because, unlike LED, QLED features a quantum dot layer between the two traditional LED layers of the screen. This extra quantum dot layer enhances colour accuracy and brightness across the screen, leading to punchier images with enhanced vibrance and more subtle, natural tones.

We take deal hunting very seriously here at T3, which is why we've used the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) to check this TV's price history. And, we're happy to confirm that, thanks to this deal, this TV is now selling at Amazon for its cheapest ever price.

The Samsung Q60B is also available in smaller screen sizes, too, including the more manageable for a smaller living room 50-inch model. To see today's best prices on the Q60B check out the retailer guide below.