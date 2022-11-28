65-inch LG C1 OLED TV deal instantly cuts $900 off its price for Cyber Monday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're currently in the market for a 4K HDR TV upgrade then this Cyber Monday deal on the LG C1 OLED TV at Best Buy is well worth a look.

It's worth scoping out as it cuts $900 off the very large 65-inch variant of the LG C1, taking its price down to $1,299.99 from $2,199.99.

View the LG C1 OLED TV deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday deal is also worth considering, in our opinion here at T3, as we gave this TV a maximum score of 5 stars on review, as well as our prestigious Platinum Award.

We loved the LG C1 OLED on test and rated it as ideal for movie lovers and gamers alike, with a suite of advanced technology and features delivering a compromise-free experience.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen, and its full details can be viewed below:

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 65-inch 4K HDR TV: was $2,199.99 , now $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We gave the LG C1 OLED a maximum score of 5 stars on review, as well as our Platinum Award. This is because it is one of the best OLED TVs in the world, offering incredible Ultra HD, HDR visuals. And now the TV is $900 off at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

If you take a look at T3's LG C1 OLED TV review, you'll see that we gave the television a maximum score of 5 stars as well as our prestigious Platinum Award, our highest badge of quality. That's why we think this Cyber Monday deal is so good, as it cuts $900 off that 5-star rated, Platinum Award-winning TV.

For even more great OLED panel choices, be sure to check out T3's best OLED TVs buying guide, which is stuffed full of top-rated sets – including the LG C1's successor, the LG C2 OLED.

Why consider the LG C1 OLED TV

The LG C1 OLED TV, despite being followed up by the LG C2 OLED, is an incredible OLED TV and this deal makes the very large 65-inch variant available for $900 less than usual for Cyber Monday. In terms of bang for your buck, this is the best OLED TV deal we've seen all year.

Thanks to LG's OLED panel tech, the LG C1 is a superb choice for movie fans, and there are even dedicated modes, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema, that have been specifically designed to present movies as they are in the theatres. Naturally, with a 4K resolution detail is pinsharp, while the support for HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG) means the LG C1 delivers great contrast and color vibrance, too.

The LG C1 OLED delivers a truly top-tier gaming TV experience, too, with all the most advanced features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) available. This makes it a perfect partner for next-gen games consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.