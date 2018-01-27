6 ways to organise yourself better for an easier life

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the internet. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need – no matter what it is.

This week it’s all about bringing you the best tips to get you organised. That means picking up the right calendar for you to lay out your plans, getting the ideal notebook to jot down genius, and plenty more. The idea is that by planning better you’ll be able to relax and win back more time in your life, for you. So, you know, you're welcome.

1. Stay organised

The paper calendar makes a comeback year after year. The kids might think it’s hilariously low-tech, pinning something to the wall and writing on it with an actual pen like some kind of neanderthal, but that’s the charm that the best calendars encapsulate so beautifully, and we’re here to help you find the one that suits.

2. Take note

There is something so satisfying about putting pen to paper in a fresh notebook, and now that the New Year has rolled around, that means new stationary. A notebook is the perfect place to jot down your New Year’s resolutions, write to-do lists, and generally keep your thoughts organised.

3. Diarise your days

Way back in 2017 how many times did you say to yourself ‘next year will be the year that I sort my life out’? Whether it’s a new job, finally moving out of your mum and dad’s house or bagging yourself a new partner, there’s one essential item that may help you to get things moving in the right direction - a diary.

4. Physically make plans

From buying on-trend pencil cases and S Club 7 folders as kids, to picking out a tasteful notepad today, the best stationery continues to pay a part in our lives, despite the tech industry's best efforts to make the world paperless. It's a classic affordable luxury.

5. Work smart

We spend a lot of our lives at work, or at least it can feel that way. Let's make that time as efficient, as smooth, and as stylish as we can, by means of the best work accessories.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to keep you punctual, well-equipped, and looking fly on the job, from great watches to smart ballpoint pens, via what might be the best lunchbox known to man.

6. Make diarising fashionable

The most stylish way to get organised in 2018 is with a diary. But not just any old diary; one of the best luxury diaries that shops have to offer.

We can’t promise that a new diary is magically going to make you keep all of your resolutions, hit the gym five times a week and kick that expensive coffee habit, but it is a stylish place to start.