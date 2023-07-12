6 home essentials I recommend picking up in the Prime Day sale before it ends

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the all the talk of Amazon Prime Day deals focuses on big ticket items with heavy discounts, they aren't the only items worth picking up. Snagging a few home essentials for cheap is just as much of the fun. Sure, it may not be as glamorous or thrilling as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, but stocking up on useful items for less is just as handy.

There are some great bits to get hold of, too. Read on for a selection of some of our favourites.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 , now £12.99 at Amazon

Save £12 on an Amazon Smart Plug in the Prime Day sale. This device allows you to make any device in your home a smart device. Plug the kettle in, for example, and ask Alexa to turn it on ready for when you get home.

Amazon Basics AAA Rechargeable Batteries: was £6.85 , now £5.66 at Amazon

Sick of needing a battery and never having one around? Rechargeable batteries are your friend! This pack of 8 AAA units gets a gentle price drop and should be useful for those annoying gadgets that always die when there isn't a spare lying around.

Worldwide Travel Adapter: was £29.99 , now £23.99 at Amazon

Save £6 on a Worldwide Travel Adapter in the Prime Day sale. This is one of the most useful accessories I've ever bought. If you travel a lot, it can be an arduous task keeping track of different adapters. This gets rid of all the hassle, and offers a load of connection options to boot.

Amazon Basics Braided HDMI Cable: was £6.92 , now £4.38 at Amazon

Snagged a new TV in the sale? You'll need a HDMI cable to keep it linked up with your other devices. There are loads of options at varying price points, but if you just fancy a cheap and cheerful one, this Amazon Basics HDMI Cable will do the job.

Aioneus 40W 4-Port USB C Fast Charger: was £19.99 , now £11.89 at Amazon

Save £8.10 on this fast charging plug in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Complete with two USB-C and two USB-A ports, this plug is capable of keeping multiple devices topped up at the same time. It's earned a 4.5-star rating on the site too – a testament to a worthy purchase.

Amazon Basics 73-Piece Screwdriver Set: was £11.91 , now £10 at Amazon

Every home needs a screwdriver set. It's perfect for odd jobs and quick fixes. This set contains every type you could ever need, as well as a few you might not! The wrench heads are really handy to have around, too. Over 5,000 users gave it 4.6 stars on Amazon, showing just how good this £10 buy is.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on the 12th of July. At the time of writing, that means there's a little under eleven hours left to pick up on the best bargains.