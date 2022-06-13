5 must-stream music shows on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've just invested in one of the best soundbars or AV receivers, you're going to want to hear what it can do – and that means turning to your favourite streaming service for some great music. Whether it's Liam from Oasis on Netflix, Billie Eilish on Apple TV+ or Rammstein on Amazon Prime Video there are tons of great music docs and live concerts on the various streaming services. So if you want to stream something that sounds as good as it looks, these are the perfect shows to stream and play loud.

1. Rammstein: Paris (Amazon Prime Video)

If you've seen Rammstein live you'll know that very few bands deliver such an epic (and very NSFW) spectacle; when they played Glasgow a few years ago there were so many pyrotechnics I could feel their heat from the back of the arena. This concert movie was released in 2017 but the two gigs filmed were in 2012; on its first day of release the film made more money in cinemas than Beauty And The Beast. It would go on to win Best Live Concert at the UK Music Video Awards. The whole thing's amazing but Mein Herz Brennt is particularly incredible. I've just watched it again and it's given my goosebumps goosebumps.

2. Taylor Swift: Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions (Disney+)

I played Folklore to death during lockdowns and I loved this intimate live version: Swift is such a likeable performer and while you can't expect her own video to be a warts and all documentary it's still nice to get an insight into the writing and recording process. The performances are wonderful and if you've got a good soundbar or surround sound system the soundtrack will really make the most of it.

3. Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

You've got Sabotage in your head already, haven't you? This theatrical telling of the iconic band's history is wonderfully delivered by Mike D and Adam Horovitz, who explain how the self-professed "mediocre rappers" became one of the world's best-loved bands. The staging is a little Apple Keynote at times but there's a wealth of archive footage here and the remaining Beasties aren't afraid to talk about and apologise for some of their less impressive moments. There's such obvious love and joy in the room, making this a great watch for hardcore fans and casual viewers alike.

4. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

I came to this one completely cold – I couldn't have named a single Billie Eilish song – and finished it a fan, completely won over by both the music and by Eilish herself. It's a wonderfully engaging and sometimes sad glimpse of what it's like to be one of the world's best-loved pop stars when you're barely an adult, and the live performances are absolutely magnetic. Eilish is from the generation whose parents filmed everything, so there's tons of adorable home movies from her childhood, and the film is so well paced that the long running time – it's 140 minutes long – feels like it's much shorter.

5. Liam Gallagher: As It Was (Netflix)

Famously described by his brother Noel as "a man with a fork in a world of soup" and the only man to pronounce "sunshine" as "sun-shee-yine", Liam Gallagher is one of the best lead singers in modern rock and, as it turns out, really funny too. This authorised documentary takes us from the bitter end of Oasis to Gallagher's rebirth as an in-demand solo act, and it's everything you'd expect from him: he's charming, egotistical, annoying and often brilliant.