5 last-minute places to buy great Valentine’s Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year and your relationship deserves to be celebrated with luxurious gifts.

A last minute supermarket trip for discounted chocolate doesn’t exactly say “I love you”. Rather than panic buying whatever is left at your local shop, you can still get amazing Valentine’s Day gifts from top UK retailers that you can head into right now.

Below are our top 5 places to visit today for thoughtful and romantic last minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Perfume & aftershave at Boots

(Image credit: Boots)

For last minute fragrance gifts, head into your local Boots store for the latest designer perfume and aftershave. Fragrances are extremely popular for all kinds of gift giving holidays, like birthdays, anniversaries and Valentine’s Day. At Boots, you can find the latest designer fragrances for both him and her, including Dior, YSL, Tiffany & Co, Givenchy, Estee Lauder and many more. Ideal for all budgets and scent preferences, you can currently save up to 15% on select fragrances at Boots stores.

Browse Boots for Valentine's gifts

Food & alcohol gifts at M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

The best place to look for food and drink for a romantic date night is Marks & Spencer. M&S have great food gifts like hampers, letterbox gifts or wine cases which you can pick up in stores. Their ever popular Valentine’s Dine In for Two deal means you and your partner can enjoy a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of fizz for just £20, perfect for a romantic night-in.

Browse M&S for Valentine’s gifts

Designer jewellery at Goldsmiths

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Jewellery is one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day. If you’re heading out on your lunch break to look for Valentine’s gifts, head into Goldsmiths to find a meaningful piece of jewellery for your other half. Goldsmiths has hundreds of jewellery and watches from popular designer brands, like Rolex, Cartier, Swarovski, Thomas Sabo and Goldsmiths’ own brand. Diamonds are the most romantic gemstone to give to someone you love and you can currently get up to 50% off on their diamond jewellery collection.

Browse Goldsmiths for Valentine’s gifts

Chocolate selection boxes at Hotel Chocolat

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat )

Hotel Chocolat is the go-to destination for chocolate gift boxes. With over 150 shops around the UK, pop into your local Hotel Chocolate to find chocolate selection boxes, hampers, liquor gift sets and giant chocolate slabs. If you’re planning a cosy night-in, the Mini Chocolate Dipping Adventure for Two contains sweet and savoury snacks and two chocolate pots, perfect for your romantic date night. For something even more extravagant, you can find chocolate and fizz collections at Hotel Chocolat, but hurry before they sell out!

Browse Hotel Chocolate for Valentine’s gifts

Premium gifts at John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Finally, if you’re really unsure what to get your partner, John Lewis has a wide range of products across multiple departments. You’re definitely sure to find something he or she likes at your local John Lewis store. The John Lewis beauty and fashion departments are extremely popular and there’s currently 15% off on select beauty, fragrance, makeup and skincare. For something a little extra this Valentine's Day, you can book in-store experiences for your partner to enjoy, like personal styling, manicures or brow and lash treatments.