40% off Echo Plus, Echo Show 5 and Echo Spot is a back to school mega deal

If you're in the market to get some new gadgets to take with you when you go back to school then these deals on Amazon are simply not to be missed.

As a student, if you join Amazon Prime (you can get a six month FREE trial) then you can get the Echo Plus, Echo Show 5 or the Echo Spot at a massive 40% off. And as a Prime member you'll also get free two-day shipping on college essentials including textbooks.

That's an awesome deal and by starting your Prime trial now it will still be running when the Black Friday deals roll in at the end of November. In fact, it will run right through your holiday season shopping period and into the January sales, so this really is the perfect time to start the trial. After that, Amazon Prime will cost you $12.99/month, but you can cancel any time, so you needn't pay a thing.

Here's how to take advantage of this awesome offer:

1. If you aren't already a Prime member, join Prime Student to become eligible for the 40% off offer.

2. Add one of the Echo devices below to your Amazon.com cart.

3. At the checkout, apply one of the promo codes shown below for your preferred device under Payment Method by 8:59pm PST October 1st, 2019, and the discount will be applied.

Echo Plus | Price: $149.99 | $89.99 with code: PLUS40

The Echo Plus smart speaker lets you stream music, listen to news, weather reports and more and because it has a built-in Zigbee hub you can also use it to set up and control your compatible smart home devices.View Deal

Echo Show 5 | Price: $89.99 | $53.99 with code: SHOWFIVE40

The Echo Show 5 lets you use all the audio features of other Echo devices but comes with the addition of a 5.5" screen so you can see on-screen lyrics, timers, calendars, weather traffic, TV shows, movies and more. This is a student essential at a stunning price.View Deal