3 reasons I love the DualSense Edge: The ultimate PlayStation 5 controller

As someone who plays PlayStation 5 most nights, I've been thinking recently about how much of my time I spend with a DualSense controller in my hands. It's a special bit of kit and with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it's unlike any controller that came before it.

But I have to admit, I've also worked my way through three different controllers, either from the dreaded stick drift or just through general wear and tear. As a result, with the holidays coming up I asked for the DualSense Edge for Christmas, and luckily Santa had me covered.

Now with Sony's official Pro controller in my hands, I could never go back. Here's 3 reasons I love the DualSense Edge.

1. Adjustable triggers

(Image credit: Activision)

The adaptive triggers of the PlayStation 5 are a super-cool feature that adds to the immersion, but they have nothing on the DualSense Edge. There's a slider by each trigger that lets you adjust how far you have to depress it to register as an input.

As someone who loves a good multiplayer shooter, I've had great success applying a 'hair trigger' style to the controller. Having to press the trigger down only a small distance saves you a small fraction of a second in those reaction-based shootouts that could be the difference between (digital) life and death.

Conversely, when web-swinging my way through New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 I like to have the triggers set to their deepest setting, it feels more like the arc of swinging from building to building.

2. No more joystick drift

(Image credit: Sony)

For Switch owners especially, joystick drift has become a serious issue but I've had my fair share on PS5. If you're not aware of it, this is where your controller's joystick becomes misaligned so for example in a first-person game, while you might be inputting directly up to walk in a straight line, you'll actually be moving slightly (or not so slightly) to one side as well. It sounds minor, but it is infuriating and has driven me to completely replace controllers (at great expense).

While the DualSense Edge controller can still get joystick drift, it offers a fairly ingenious and much more affordable solution. Instead of buying a new controller, you can just invest in a set of new joystick modules (around £20/$20), which are super-easy to change. With plenty of life in the PS5 yet, I'm hoping the controller will effectively pay for itself, and having gone through two regular controllers last year alone, it probably will.

3. The Form Factor

(Image credit: Sony)

It might sound basic but the DualSense Edge just feels nicer to hold than the standard controller. Be it the textured triggers, the rubber 'slip-resistant' innner grips where you actually hold the controller or even the choice of different joystick caps. Do you want your thumbs using concave or dome shaped sticks? The DualSense Edge comes with a choice of three different options.

You mmight also be aware that the controller has rear inputs, but they are actually customisable for comfort too. Of course you don't have to have them attached at all but if you do want the extra inputs then you have a choice between paddle style or semi-circle buttons. It's the little things that add up.