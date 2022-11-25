1st Gen Apple Watch SE drops to cheapest price ever at Walmart for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that Apple Black Friday deals are some of the most sought after sales this time of year, so when we came across Walmart's Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal we had to get it out there.

The 1st Gen Apple Watch SE has just dropped to its cheapest price ever at Walmart's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), making it the perfect opportunity to grab this premium smartwatch at a stellar price tag.

Check out the Black Friday Apple Watch SE deal at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Ranked 3rd on T3's best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) guide and 4th on T3's best smartwatch guide (opens in new tab), the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE offers a premium wearable at an already affordable price tag.

Usually running at $249 to start, the Apple Watch SE is responsive, comfortable and packed full of features you'd expect from higher end Apple Watches or even smartwatches double the price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS 1st Gen): was $279 , now $149 (opens in new tab) When it comes to wearables, the Apple Watch SE offers the best of both worlds – an affordable smartwatch that provides a premium experience. Standard pricing for this thing runs at almost $300, but Walmart's Black Friday Sale has it down to just $150.

Given a solid 4 out of 5 star rating over at T3's Apple Watch SE review (opens in new tab), T3's own Matthew Bolton wrote:

"The Apple Watch SE is as slick as the higher-priced Watch Series 6, and delivers all the essential features and then some. But when it comes to more advanced health sensors, it's not as well equipped as competitors."

While the 1st Gen option of the Apple Watch SE is missing some of the newer features you'll find in the 2nd Gen model, it's still more than equipped to fulfill the needs of users far and wide.

You don't get the blood or oxygen sensors that the new models feature, however you'll still get full fitness and health tracking including workout types, heart rates, and more.

If you're buying for someone this Christmas and they're hoping to get an Apple Watch SE under the tree, this 1st Gen Apple Watch SE is a great option. It's also at an excellent price point during Walmart's savings event.