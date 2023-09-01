101 gadgets you can’t live without, in the latest issue of T3!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you must-have tech you simply cannot miss!

T3 is sharing rich blessings this issue, with a smorgasbord of super-tempting tech. We’ve gathered together 101 of the most glorious gadgets out there, from superlative speakers and exceptional screens to incomparable creative kit and outstanding kitchen appliances.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover what makes Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 out-of-this-world foldables, 10 Apple Vision Pro features that will blow your mind, the searingly bright OLED images provided by Panasonic’s MZ1500 and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

101 gadgets you can’t live without – tremendous tech to improve every aspect of your existence

– tremendous tech to improve every aspect of your existence Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tested – on the lookout for a great clamshell flip phone? Look no further

– on the lookout for a great clamshell flip phone? Look no further 10 mind-blowing Apple Vision Pro features – the most attractive aspects of Apple’s goggles

– the most attractive aspects of Apple’s goggles Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rated – Samsung’s refined the Fold 4 into a truly terrific foldable phone

– Samsung’s refined the Fold 4 into a truly terrific foldable phone Panasonic MZ1500 tested – with a crisp picture and great gaming features, this is a superb OLED TV

– with a crisp picture and great gaming features, this is a superb OLED TV The complete guide to gravel bikes – versatile velocipedes that combine mountain and road bikes

– versatile velocipedes that combine mountain and road bikes LG C3 reviewed – should you splash the cash on this beautiful but incremental upgrade?

– should you splash the cash on this beautiful but incremental upgrade? LG USC9S rated – the perfect LG C3 companion… and a fairweather friend to other TVs

– the perfect LG C3 companion… and a fairweather friend to other TVs Cutting the cable – who needs wires? You won’t, thanks to these fiendishly clever gadgets and gizmos

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.