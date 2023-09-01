101 gadgets you can’t live without, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you must-have tech you simply cannot miss!
T3 is sharing rich blessings this issue, with a smorgasbord of super-tempting tech. We’ve gathered together 101 of the most glorious gadgets out there, from superlative speakers and exceptional screens to incomparable creative kit and outstanding kitchen appliances.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover what makes Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 out-of-this-world foldables, 10 Apple Vision Pro features that will blow your mind, the searingly bright OLED images provided by Panasonic’s MZ1500 and much more.
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- 101 gadgets you can’t live without – tremendous tech to improve every aspect of your existence
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tested – on the lookout for a great clamshell flip phone? Look no further
- 10 mind-blowing Apple Vision Pro features – the most attractive aspects of Apple’s goggles
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rated – Samsung’s refined the Fold 4 into a truly terrific foldable phone
- Panasonic MZ1500 tested – with a crisp picture and great gaming features, this is a superb OLED TV
- The complete guide to gravel bikes – versatile velocipedes that combine mountain and road bikes
- LG C3 reviewed – should you splash the cash on this beautiful but incremental upgrade?
- LG USC9S rated – the perfect LG C3 companion… and a fairweather friend to other TVs
- Cutting the cable – who needs wires? You won’t, thanks to these fiendishly clever gadgets and gizmos
And so much more!
