10 places you’re forgetting to vacuum, according to an expert

As the weather continues to improve, households are continuing along with their spring cleaning routines to get their house into shape for summer. However, even if you own one of the best vacuum cleaners, you may not be using it in the most effective way.

According to an AO expert, a lot of us are unaware of spots in our home that need a good vacuum. From the tumble dryer to mattresses, there are many areas we're leaving out, allowing them to accumulate a lot of dust and bacteria.

With this in mind, we spoke to Joshua Warren, vacuum cleaner expert at AO, who shared with us the 10 places households may be forgetting to clean. Keep reading to find out what they, and how you can implement them into your spring cleaning routine.

1. Tumble dryer

Many people gloss over the fact we still need to clean the machines that are designed to clean themselves, especially ones that use detergents or substances.

When it comes to tumble dryers, take time to clean the lint filter and use the crevice tool from your vacuum to get into all the nooks and crannies. This will give your tumble dryer a spotless clean, and get rid of any lingering powders or liquids!

2. Curtains

Cleaning your curtains can be a big faff when you take them down and wash them. However, in between big cleans like this, using your vacuum cleaner is a great way to keep them looking and smelling fresh.

Use your vacuum’s brush attachment to suck up any dust, and pay extra attention to the area around the curtain pole.

3. Skirting boards

Your skirting board can also benefit from the soft brush attachment of the vacuum cleaner. The dust and dirt will be lifted from the wood and sucked straight into the vacuum cleaner, meaning it is an ultra-efficient way to dust.

It also means that you don’t have to get down on your hands and knees (presuming that your vacuum has a long enough handle) so it makes it a much easier job.

4. Upholstery

If you have fixed upholstery on your soft furnishings, then it's vital that you pay regular attention to their upkeep. It is important to regularly remove dirt and dust from the surface so that it does not become ingrained in the fabric.

A regular vacuum of the sofa with the upholstery attachment will keep it looking newer for longer, and whilst you are there, have a quick vacuum under the cushions too!

5. Ceilings

How often do you look up and notice a pesky cobweb that is just a little too high to reach? Your ceilings are another place where your vacuum can help. The long attachment will make easy work of reaching the hard to get to places in your home.

Make sure that you use the soft brush attachment, so you don’t to scratch your paintwork.

6. Lampshades

Your lampshades accumulate a lot more dust than you'd think, so they will also benefit massively from the soft brush attachment on your vacuum.

It's also a particularly great option if you're worried about using cleaning products on delicate fabrics or finishes.

7. Mattress

When was the last time you hoovered your mattress? Or when was the last time your hoovered under the bed?

The upholstery attachment is a great way to keep your mattress fresh, but make sure you read our guide on how to clean a mattress if you feel like giving it a deeper clean.

8. Electrical items

The soft brush attachment is also fantastic for getting the dirt from all those electrical items that you don’t want water or cleaning products anywhere near.

The list is endless, but your keyboard, monitor or fridge coil are all included in this.

9. Blinds

Much like your curtains, blinds can be a nightmare to clean. To simplify this, again use your brush attachment to make light work of dust and keep them shiny and clean for longer.

10. Drawers

If you have recently had a clear out of your drawers or wardrobe, then no doubt they were dusty and full of debris. If you can, take the drawers fully out for a better look, and get the vacuum in there! Your clothes will thank you for it as well.

If you're interested in more cleaning content, check out the 9 spots in your home you’re forgetting to spring clean for more advice!