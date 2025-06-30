Tudor’s new Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" is a cyclers’ best friend
Tudor celebrates Fabian Cancellara with its latest Pelagos FXD watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Tudor has launched the Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow", in celebration of Tudor’s Pro Cycling team leader, Fabian Cancellara.
The new watch is limited to just 300 pieces, and has bold yellow accents, inspired by when Cancellara won the yellow jersey.
With the Tour de France coming up in July, it’s the perfect time to launch a new cycling watch. Tudor certainly thought so, as the watch manufacturer just announced the new Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow", a pro cycling timepiece that celebrates former professional road racing cyclist, Fabian Cancellara.
The Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" pays tribute to Tudor’s Pro Cycling team leader, Fabian Cancellara and his epic wins at the Tour de France. More specifically, the new watch celebrates Cancellara’s feat of leading the race for a total of 29 days, and wearing the iconic yellow jersey.
As Tudor is celebrating Cancellara and cycling, it only makes sense to debut a watch that can be used by cyclists – and that’s what they’ve done with the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow". The watch has a tachymetric chronograph scale that’s been tailored to the speeds that cyclists ride at.
The scale wraps around the matte black dial, and is displayed in bright yellow so cyclists can read their average speeds at a quick glance. The colour is also inspired by the yellow jersey and is included on the two minute and small seconds counters. The dial also features Snowflake hands in Super-LumiNova, bold white hour markers and a date window at six o’clock.
Measuring 43mm, the case of the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" is crafted from a matte-finished carbon composite with fixed strap bars. The crown and chronograph pushers sit on the right side of the case, and it has a fixed bezel with 60-minute graduation.
Powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5813, the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" offers a 70-hour power reserve, a silicon balance spring and a signature tungsten openwork monoblock rotor. The movement is derived from the Manufacture Calibre Breitling 01 chronograph and features Tudor’s high-precision regulating organ that nods to the two brands’ collaboration.
The caseback of the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" displays the limited edition number and an engraving of cyclists road racing. The watch is finished with a 22mm black fabric strap with a yellow strap down the middle.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Limited to just 300 pieces, the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow” is available now for £4,650 at Tudor.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.