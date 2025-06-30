Tudor’s new Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" is a cyclers’ best friend

QUICK SUMMARY Tudor has launched the Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow", in celebration of Tudor’s Pro Cycling team leader, Fabian Cancellara. The new watch is limited to just 300 pieces, and has bold yellow accents, inspired by when Cancellara won the yellow jersey.

With the Tour de France coming up in July, it’s the perfect time to launch a new cycling watch. Tudor certainly thought so, as the watch manufacturer just announced the new Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow", a pro cycling timepiece that celebrates former professional road racing cyclist, Fabian Cancellara.

The Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" pays tribute to Tudor’s Pro Cycling team leader, Fabian Cancellara and his epic wins at the Tour de France. More specifically, the new watch celebrates Cancellara’s feat of leading the race for a total of 29 days, and wearing the iconic yellow jersey.

As Tudor is celebrating Cancellara and cycling, it only makes sense to debut a watch that can be used by cyclists – and that’s what they’ve done with the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow". The watch has a tachymetric chronograph scale that’s been tailored to the speeds that cyclists ride at.

The scale wraps around the matte black dial, and is displayed in bright yellow so cyclists can read their average speeds at a quick glance. The colour is also inspired by the yellow jersey and is included on the two minute and small seconds counters. The dial also features Snowflake hands in Super-LumiNova, bold white hour markers and a date window at six o’clock.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Measuring 43mm, the case of the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" is crafted from a matte-finished carbon composite with fixed strap bars. The crown and chronograph pushers sit on the right side of the case, and it has a fixed bezel with 60-minute graduation.

Powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5813, the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" offers a 70-hour power reserve, a silicon balance spring and a signature tungsten openwork monoblock rotor. The movement is derived from the Manufacture Calibre Breitling 01 chronograph and features Tudor’s high-precision regulating organ that nods to the two brands’ collaboration.

The caseback of the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono "Yellow" displays the limited edition number and an engraving of cyclists road racing. The watch is finished with a 22mm black fabric strap with a yellow strap down the middle.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors